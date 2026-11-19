Storing this type of information online might be convenient, but it comes with a big risk. Here’s what you need to know.

As outages disrupt daily life, HuffPost reporters are cutting through rumors to deliver verified updates and real accountability. Fund the journalism that keeps you informed.

When you’re shopping for gifts online this holiday season, you may be asked if you want to store your credit card information for future visits. How you answer this innocuous question today may cause you security headaches later. In return for the convenience you get for storing your credit card information on a website, you may trade away your protection against data breaches, online security experts warn.

Also read 5 old-school charging ports you probably forgot phones had before USB-C

“Every storefront is different in how long they store a credit card number after each transaction. But if it’s connected to your account, it’s more likely to get included in a breach, maybe years later when you’ve completely forgotten that account existed to begin with,” said Thorin Klosowski, a security and privacy activist for the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Even credit card companies don’t want you doing this if you can help it.

American Express advises against storing your card on websites when possible, because “saved data also becomes susceptible to credit card fraud if the site is hacked,” the credit card companyLinking your credit card points to websites can also be risky because there are fewer fraud alert protections. In a February PCMag’s Shop With Points feature.

Advertisement

The PCMag article detailed that Amazon’s Shop with Points doesn’t require customer notification of a card enrollment, so it can be harder to notice when an attacker is using your points unless you are vigilantly checking your rewards activity in your credit card account. When HuffPost asked about consumer protections against credit card points scams, Chase said in a statement: “We reimburse 100% of valid, timely fraud claims.

” If you do plan to store your credit card with a website, you should use other security measures such asthat will notify you when your card has been used remotely. Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center, said she will set her “card not present” alert to the lowest possible threshold, so she can keep track of purchases.

“Will you get a lot of notifications? Yes, but you can very quickly look at those and go, ‘Yep, that was me,’” she said.

“The inconvenience of getting those notifications far outweighs the inconvenience of having to clean up a misuse event. ” Beyond credit cards, be especially careful about storing a debit card online, because debit cards do not have the same reimbursement protections as credit cards.

“Not having cash available is completely different than having less credit available,” and is more potentially damaging, Klosowski said. If you want to save time while shopping, there are safer options than automatically saving your credit card information on any shopping website you use.

Advertisement

“I just bought tickets this morning to a movie at a tiny movie theater that I’m sure doesn’t have amazing security precautions in place. So I definitely did not click that ‘save my credit card for future payments’ button,” Klosowski shared as an example.

“But I could autofill it out of my password manager, and it still took me three seconds to check out. ” Or use your digital wallet when available. It uses tokenization, a process, which replaces your account number with random numbers called tokens, so merchants never see your actual credit card number. Pay whenever I can,” Klosowski said.

These payment methods create one-time transactions, “so if a hacker got access to the database of that website and had that number, it’s completely pointless to reuse. ” “The data that’s being shared is this token that can only be used one time for that purchase, and then it’s not good anymore,” Velasquez said.

“I would be very judicious,” Velasquez said. “I would advise against saving your credit card for future purchases if you don’t think you’re ever going to come back. ” Consider if your favorite retailer’s account uses identity verification or allows you to save information through your digital wallet, which will add more security layers. Having multi-factor authentication or a passkey enabled “makes it harder for the account takeover,” Velasquez said.

In general, before you share your credit card online with a retailer, ask yourself: “If someone other than me got into this account, or into this app onto my phone, what could they buy? Where could it go? And how fast would I find out? ” Velasquez said.