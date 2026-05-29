You're Killing Me Renewed for Second Season

Acorn TV has renewed its breakout murder mystery series You're Killing Me for a second season, with stars Brooke Shields and Amalia Williamson announcing the renewal at an ATX Television Festival panel on May 28.

Acorn TV has renewed its breakout murder mystery series You're Killing Me for a second season, with stars Brooke Shields and Amalia Williamson announcing the renewal at an ATX Television Festival panel on May 28.

The series debuted on May 18 and made history as Acorn TV's number one series launch of all time in subscriber acquisition and viewership. Season 2 will bring six hour-long episodes set in the fictional Maine town of Founder's Cove. The show will enter production later this year. Brooke Shields expressed her excitement for the renewal, stating that she is 'crazy happy' to be continuing the series.

Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer for AMC Global Media and President of AMC Studios, also praised the series, calling it a 'breakout hit' for Acorn TV. The first season follows bestselling novelist Allie, who teams up with aspiring podcaster Andi to investigate a close friend's murder. Tom Cavanagh stars as Jack, the new lead detective adjusting to small-town life.

The series was created by Robin Bernheim and executive produces alongside Shields, Christina Jennings and Scott Garvie for Shaftesbury, Michael Volpe for Topsail, and Dan March for Dynamic Television. The show's success has been a result of its engaging storyline and talented cast, with the second season expected to deliver more of the same. The series has been praised for its ability to balance humor and mystery, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

With the renewal of You're Killing Me, Acorn TV has solidified its position as a leading provider of high-quality content. The show's creators and cast are expected to continue delivering exceptional performances, making the second season one to watch





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