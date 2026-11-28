When it came to Joe Gorman, it seems the only thing people in Gloucester City didn’t want to say was “goodbye.”

GLOUCESTER CITY — If sainthood could be won with a fight, if the process called for grit and passion alongside proof and paperwork, the people of this scrappy town would have immortalized Joe Gorman’s smiling, blue eyes in stained glass long before he died.

Joe was a lifelong resident, the oldest of nine who, as kids, all fit, somehow, into a Victorian twin on Monmouth Street with one bathroom. Every front window looked out to St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, a Gothic beauty in bluish-gray sandstone, with a steeple that cast shadows on their house. Joe was a student and altar boy here in the “Holy City” and, later, a longtime teacher, guidance counselor, historian, author, and coach at three city schools.

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In the weeks before and after Joe Gorman’s death, countless students, colleagues, family members, and even a pizza shop owner said he transcended worldly titles. They called him an angel, a saint, an empath who used an inner light to ignite one in hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people there.