Oura is ending Android 11 support on December 8th.

Oura is ending Android 11 support on December 8th and users who don’t upgrade will lose ‘historical’ data.is the Verge’s weekend editor. He’s covered the tech industry for over 18 years and knows a thing or two about synths.for Android 11 on December 8th, 2026, and users may not have access to all of their data if they don’t upgrade to Android 12 or higher before the deadline.

The Oura will drop support for Android 11 on December 8, 2026. If you are using an Android device, be sure to update to Android 12 or higher to ensure no loss of data or features. If you decide not to upgrade, you may still be able to use some limited historical Oura App features. Please note that if you do upgrade your smartphone system later, your historical Oura data will not carry over.

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Companies often end support for older OSes, and Android 11 came out in 2020, so it’s getting a bit long in the tooth. Normally, though, this just means missing out on new features or bug fixes. Losing historical health data is more surprising, and Oura offers no explanation for why the data wouldn’t be preserved. If you’ve been procrastinating updating your phone, or hemming and hawing about replacing it, now might be the time to finally take the plunge.