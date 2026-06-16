You may soon be able to split your Xbox purchases into installments

Code spotted on the Xbox website suggests Microsoft is preparing buy now, pay later integrations with Klarna and PayPal, letting users split the cost of games and hardware into installments.

Microsoft is reportedly planning to add buy now, pay later support to the Xbox storefront, with code spotted on the Xbox website pointing to upcoming integrations with Klarna and PayPal.

Splitting the cost of Xbox purchases The code snippet, shared by Better xCloud on X , reveals that Xbox users will be able to spread the cost of purchases across weeks or months either with or without interest, depending on the duration. Both Klarna and PayPal are listed as BNPL providers in the code, though Microsoft has yet to announce the feature or share a launch date.

The code reveals that PayPal will allow buyers to split payments into 4 interest-free, bi-weekly payments, or spread them over 24 months. The latter is likely to include an interest component, though exact details are not included in the code. Klarna will let users split purchases into three payments, “once at purchase and then every 30 days. ” The code doesn’t specify whether these payments will be interest-free or incur additional charges.

Xbox’s bigger cost problem Gaming has gotten noticeably more expensive in recent years. New titles now regularly cost $70 or more, and console prices have climbed alongside them. For many gamers, that means putting off purchases or skipping them altogether. BNPL support would let users spread those costs over time rather than paying everything upfront, making it easier to pull the trigger on a new game or piece of hardware.

Recommended Videos Microsoft has already taken steps to ease the financial pressure on Xbox users, most recently by cutting Xbox Game Pass pricing. Adding flexible payment options at checkout could further reduce the barrier to entry for budget-conscious buyers.





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