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The supermodel has been on a ski chalet-meets-horse ranch kick with her fashion lately, wearing everything from cozy knits and snow pants to red bandanas and cowboy hats. And her latest fit perfectly blends the two aesthetics. For a dinner date in Colorado’s bougiest ski town, Aspen, earlier this week, Hadid slipped on a navy high-neck windbreaker and slim-fit blue jeans that flared out at the ankles.

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But the shining piece of her look was a cropped brown leather jacket entirely covered in luxurious faux fur. The design has a fluffy collar and equally fluffy long sleeves, plus an easy zip-up closure. Shockingly, the shaggy piece is not from a niche designer or sourced from the archives, rather it was pulled from Mango’s newest Party Selection.

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(The exact style is not currently available on the site, but you can purchase a similar oneOf course, Hadid did have to get her vintage in there somewhere, so she reached for a sweet pair oflogo. A brown leather Coach bag, black sunglasses, and her favorite big hold hoops of the moment rounded out the fit. As for glam, the Orebella founder has been leaning into high rosy cheeks and sexy desert-blonde blowouts ever since she