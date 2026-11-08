You Have to See the Back (or Lack Thereof) of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Dress
Business in the front, party in the back
was all business in the front, party in the back. Showing up to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s annual black-tie event—where everyone from philanthropists to actors to musicians to athletes came together for a glamorous evening of fundraising—the model was seen wearing a sleek black dress with a surprise.
Courtesy of Gucci, the evening’s sponsor, the piece appeared simple and modest at first glance—with a front defined by a sculptural, exaggerated high neckline and a slim-fit long-sleeve, floor-length silhouette. When Huntington-Whiteley turned, however, the dress was revealed to be entirely open, with a singular piece of silver hardware creating separation between a low scoop back and a high leg slit.Also readArizona Wildcats Bounce Back with 104-84 Victory Over Cal Poly
And, if that wasn’t enough, the whole garment was lined with dark-green sequins, which shimmered subtly in the light. She matched the shade to her diamond-and emerald earrings, which were on full display thanks to her slicked-back ponytail. She slipped into pointed-toe black pumps and stopped for photos in front of Chris Burden’s famed public art installation,The Art+Film Gala celebrated its 15th year tonight, supporting the museum’s ongoing efforts to expand its film programming.
It honored the work of painter Vija Celmins, known for her photo-realistic work exploring the complexity of nature, as well asfilmmaker Denis Villeneuve. Blackpink’s Rosé was tapped for a musical performance, and, like every year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow served as co-chairs.
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