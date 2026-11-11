The $200 makeover that easily brightens every day.

Credit:Sarah Bryant In rental apartments especially, the back of the front door is often the one area left untouched. Regardless of whether renters aren’t sure what to do with it or want to ensure they get their security deposit back, a plain white door can feel a little out of place when the rest of the home is thoughtfully curated with rental-friendly updates.

She Had a Plan to Give Her Rental Apartment’s Front Door a Makeover “ a typical steel front door that had been painted over countless times,” Sarah explains.

Also read Re-Grading Every 2026 NFL Head Coaching Hire: Why John Harbaugh Has Had the Greatest Impact

“It had chain locks still fastened to it with no chains to actually secure it, and a beige peephole and doorbell combo that made me want to cry. ” Sarah actually wanted to feel the opposite of tearful when entering and exiting her apartment, aiming instead to feel “happier. ” She’s also a big fan of arched doorways, so creating that look was on her design bucket list, along with replacing the beige doorbell.

Originally, the doorbell cover was a sad gray-green, which wouldn’t work with the bold, dramatic makeover Sarah envisioned. So she used Rub ‘n Buff in ““Rub n’ Buff was so easy to use; I had to stop myself before turning everything in my apartment antique gold,” Sarah jokes. The entryway already hasFarrow & Ball’s “Bothy Blue” Instantly Made the Door Feel “Happier” Sarah removed the essentially pointless chain lock, then used metal filler to fill the remaining holes.

Advertisement

Next, Sarah needed to sand down years of accumulated paint. She thought she could do it with sandpaper, but ended up needing a metal file to peel back all the layers. ” on the interior, and it instantly added a “bright pop,” she says.

To achieve the arched look she wanted, Sarah hung a rounded pediment above the door and continued the paint color onto the pediment to create a seamless look that makes the doorway appear taller.used for backing the peel-and-stick tiles were easily the best hack,” she says.

“I can take them down without any removal process, and the best part is I get to reuse them afterwards! ” One note, though: Sarah initially started with a thinner magnetic backing, but it wasn’t strong enough to hold the tile. So she opted for sheets that are 30 millimeters thick for added support. In just two days, and for only around $200, Sarah turned her tear-inducing front door into a bright, bold statement.

Sign up for Apartment Therapy's Daily email newsletter to receive our favorite posts, tours, products, and shopping guides in your inbox.