'You Clock Me Hard': Jake Shane, by Role Model

Over the last two years, the comedian and influencer has charmed his way through Hollywood, turning parasocial fantasy into an actual career. To bring him back down to earth, we called the one person who actually could

. Over the last two years, the comedian and influencer has charmed his way through Hollywood, turning parasocial fantasy into an actual career. His podcastis streaming on Netflix.

Earlier this year, he made his Broadway debut. A Hulu series about his life is in the works. He even survived his first controversy, when he took heat for his red carpet interview style at theOkay, Jake, listen. I know this is a 30-minute interview.

I don’t have 30 minutes, so we’re going to do rapid fire, okay? You crushed that. I didn’t think you had it in you, but you did. What was your biggest takeaway and would you do it again?

I get it. My biggest takeaway was actually that I can stand with comedy legends and somewhat hold my own. Yeah. He was like, “You’re friends with that little red-haired boy.

” And I was like, “Jake? ” And we just kind of gushed about how adorable you are. In my mind, you must have called someone on your team one day and were like, “I really want to be a creative director for something. Can you get me a list of open slots around the world?

”And then they probably gave you a list, and you saw this German candy company and you were like, “Fuck it, I’ll take it. ”I can totally see how you would think that. That’s actually not what happened. I was at a meeting with my agent and he said they were looking to expand, and I actually do eat Katjes.

I’ve been eating it for three years now. So I was like, “Oh my god, no way. I didn’t know other people knew about this brand. ”Let’s say you’re in an airport and some 80-year-old Republican man comes up and he’s like, “Why are you a creative officer for a German-run company?

Why aren’t you doing American candy? ” What would you say to that? I’d be like, “I can’t believe my content made it to whatever feed you’re on. You know my stuff?

I’m shocked. ”You know damn well the new season has started, and I’ve been blowing up your phone, going, “When are you coming back? When are you coming back? ”My guess is that out of all the ones you’ve done, it probably feels the most like a podcast and not an interview.

It don’t work. Alright. Fuck it. Let’s make this about me.

What’s your favorite thing about me? Yeah. You brought back your impressions or whatever you do. And I was like, “You are truly a funny person.

”I did. And you know what? There was a seat for me because there were five people at that damn birthday dinner. So what’s your favorite thing about me and your least favorite thing about me?

You can’t say humor because you already said it. I think your nervousness is charming. I think you are charming, but I think if you don’t like someone it’s hard for you to hide it. If you had long hair and you shook the hand of someone you didn’t like, you’d probably do that thing after.

You did it the other day. You had a towel around your neck and you were playing with the towel like you had extensions in. I realized how gay you were that day. I told you and you were like, “I can’t help it.

”That’s awesome. You are who you are. My least favorite thing? I think sometimes people have so many friends that they feel like they don’t have any.

It can be lonely when you put all your eggs indifferent baskets, and then you don’t have any eggs for yourself. You know what I mean? No, I didn’t say that. I think sometimes you spread yourself so thin, and I think you should focus on who your friends really are.

We’ve hung out more than twice. But I think you would, for example, have Justin Bieber on your podcast and then be like, “That’s my friend. ”But that diminishes the word friend, and all of a sudden you start to be like, “Who are my friends? ”That’s adorable.

I love that, and I love when people hold their true friends close. Don’t spread yourself too thin, my love. But you’re not. In the past year alone, you’ve done more than I could ever imagine, and I’m very proud of you.

, your acting debut. I don’t think we’ve talked about it, but I heard from other people that you absolutely crushed it. Kaia said you were amazing. And now you are on your acting journey officially, it seems.

Us? Is that what you’re saying? Okay. And their relationship has worldly impacts.

If they’re good, things in the world are good, and if they’re bad, things in the world are bad. I hope so. I don’t know about the business logistics, but all I do know is I’m just so lucky to be a part of it. And it all came from me crushing out over a guy.

Just for the record, we used to FaceTime at least three times a week. We went to dinner. Yeah, twice, but that’s a lot. You live on the Eastside.

I live on the Westside. We go out together. We text every single day. We talk all the time.

It’s not my fault you were on tour for half the year. How am I supposed to get dinner with you if you’re not here? Yeah. Okay.

The last thing I’ll say, just to clarify, so we have it in text in the tabloids: Jake was the original Sally. He was the first ever. Madelyn Cline and Lukas Gage Are Not Okay





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