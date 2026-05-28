You Can't Just Buy Toyota's GR GT, You'll Have To Pass An Interview First

Buying the GR GT apparently involves proving you’re mentally and morally up the job of being an owner

Lexus dealers will sell GR GT while specially trained GR experts guide customers personally. Buying Toyota’s upcoming GR GT won’t be as simple as walking into a dealership waving a large checkbook around.

Judging from comments made by a Gazoo Racing chief, purchasing the company’s new halo supercar will involve something closer to a cross between a job interview and a therapy session. , a hybrid-powered supercar expected costing well over $220,000. While that price sounds shocking for a Toyota badge, it’s not wildly out of line anymore in today’s performance market. A Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X already starts above $200,000, while Ford’s Mustang GTD is almost twice the price.

Still, Toyota knows this car occupies entirely new territory for the brand, so it has spent significant time figuring out exactly how the GR GT should be sold and, more importantly, who should actually get one.

“We’ve been studying, and we had to do a lot of homework because, frankly, it’s a customer we’ve never seen in our stores, whether it’s a Toyota or Lexus showroom,” Gazoo Racing Sports Car Program Director Jeff Bal told The GR GT won’t even be sold through normal Toyota dealerships in America. Instead, Lexus showrooms will handle sales, supported by specially trained “GR Meisters” tasked guiding owners throughout the entire experience.

“The Meister will be the first point of contact; they will hold their hand from start to finish, not just delivery of the car,” Bal said. “They’re a friend for life as long as you have the car. ”And Toyota clearly wants owners to have their cars for a long, long time, rather than try to flip them for a huge profit the moment they take delivery.

“There is going to be a lot of vetting,” Bal admitted. “It’s going to feel like an interview process for a customer. ”Bal wouldn’t reveal Toyota’s exact criteria, or whether buyers would be forced to sign a no-flip contract. But he stressed getting the keys will involve more than simply being rich or famous.

Apparently influencers hoping to snag one purely for social media content shouldn’t get too excited, but enthusiasts who actually like to put miles on their cars stand a good chance. Underneath all this exclusivity sits an extremely serious machine. The GR GT is expected to produce at least 641 and 627 lb-ft of torque from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 paired with hybrid assistance.

It’ll be like nothing Toyota has offered since the V10 LFA so the company has been quietly preparing dealers through its secret Texas-based GR Experience Center, where Lexus retailers learn how selling a six-figure Toyota supercar actually works. Texas Cop With A Need For Speed Hit 118 MPH, Now He’s Out Of A JobOakland’s New Speed Cameras Cashed 82,000 Tickets In Just Five WeeksFerrari’s Luce Got Savaged, And Lamborghini’s CEO Couldn’t Resist





Carscoop / 🏆 306. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here's Your Sign to Stock Up on SunscreenThey're all buy one, get one 50% off!

Read more »

The Best Water Shoes to Buy Online in 2026 (That Still Manage to Look Cute)Your summer plans are missing these top-rated water shoes for swimming, kayaking, hiking, and every activity in between.

Read more »

Kings of the East: Where to buy the official Knicks locker room championship gearThe Knicks have conquered the East, so now is the time to get some official gear.

Read more »

More Americans miss payments on popular buy now, pay later loansMore Americans are turning to buy now, pay later loans, or BNPL, to cover purchases — including groceries — as rising costs continue to strain household budgets

Read more »