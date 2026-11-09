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‘You Can See Everything’ Sweeps Critics Choice Documentary Awards

THR#411 in United States
‘You Can See Everything’ Sweeps Critics Choice Documentary Awards
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Ron Howard and Jehane Noujaim were honored at the 11th annual celebration of nonfiction filmmaking in New York.

, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, won all five awards for which it was nominated at Sunday’s awards. The sweep marks thefor the A24 film and the first major award wins for the project, which debuted a little over two months ago with a'Godzilla Minus Zero' Barrels Toward Historic $32M Box Office Launch With 'Cat in the Hat' at No. 2is a little further down the list of all-time box-office performers, but the movie still hasn’t opened in many overseas territories.the Critics Choice Impact Award and Jehane Noujaim was recognized with lifetime achievement honor the Pennebaker Award.

“This year’s winners reflect the extraordinary creativity, ambition and innovation shaping documentary filmmaking today,” Critics Choice Association vp documentary Christopher Campbell said in a statement. “From bold new storytelling approaches that have expanded the reach of nonfiction films and brought new audiences to the genre, to filmmakers who tackle pressing political and social issues, to those who return to compelling stories to explore them in greater depth, this year’s nominees demonstrate the limitless possibilities of the documentary form.

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We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable talent and diverse perspectives that continue to shape the exciting future of documentary filmmaking. ”Spencer Averick – 14th Man on the Run ‘Steps’ Review: A Stellar Voice Cast Including Amanda Seyfried, Ali Wong and Bette Midler Gets Stuck in a Tortured Revisionist Fairy Tale

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