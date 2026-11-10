You Can See Everything Reaches $80 Million in North America in Best Picture Race

A24's documentary You Can See Everything has reached $80 million at the North American box office and is seen as a strong Best Picture contender.

A24's documentary You Can See Everything is emerging as one of the most intriguing contenders in the Best Picture race, according to Collider's look at the leading films. The three-hour film, co-directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, has taken in $80 million at the North American box office since its debut on October 16.

Christopher Nolan's historical epic The Odyssey is considered the most likely film to win the prize. It earned $1.8 billion in its theatrical run this summer, which places it at the top of the current field, though the documentary is seen as the film most likely to take the crown from it.

Also read You Can See Everything Box Office Success Surpasses $80M

How You Can See Everything Built Momentum

You Can See Everything follows the days before the incarceration of the infamous Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The film has earned almost every possible superlative since its debut, and word of mouth has been central to its performance.

Collider's Samuel R. Murrian called it 'the year's most original movie' that will 'make you question reality.' That kind of critical response helped the documentary shake off box office competition and maintain big-screen momentum after its October 16 debut.

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Following another strong weekend, the film reached the $80 million mark at the North American box office. It is now very likely to surpass $100 million, even though it has not yet opened in most territories.

Where the Documentary Ranks Among Non-Music Films

You Can See Everything is now the second-highest-grossing non-music documentary ever in North America. Only Fahrenheit 9/11 ranks higher, and that film earned $119 million.

Fahrenheit 9/11 is the polarizing 2005 documentary by Michael Moore. Its record sets the benchmark that the Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim film is now chasing in North America.

Which Best Picture Contenders Stand Alongside The Odyssey

Cristian Mungiu's Palme d'Or winner Fjord is among the current contenders. Martin McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine is also on the list, along with the final installment in Denis Villeneuve's Dune trilogy.

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Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi's 155-minute epic La Bola Negra and the sci-fi sensation Project Hail Mary round out the field named by Collider. These titles are described as just some of the films currently in the running.

The race remains open, with The Odyssey still the most likely winner. For now, the strong North American run of You Can See Everything, which has not yet opened in most territories, gives it a clear claim as the film most likely to challenge that position.