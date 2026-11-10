You Can See Everything Passes $80 Million at North American Box Office

A24's Elizabeth Holmes documentary passed $80 million in North America, while Oscar contender La Bola Negra rose 117% at the box office.

Early Oscar favorites are arriving in theaters, and two of them posted strong results at the North American box office over the most recent weekend. A24's You Can See Everything, a three-hour documentary from Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, reached the $80 million mark in North America. The film follows the pre-incarceration days of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, and it is now one of the biggest contenders for the Best Picture prize.

Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi's 155-minute epic La Bola Negra also gained ground during the same weekend. Its ticket sales rose 117% compared with the previous weekend. The film is positioned as a major Oscar contender, and its results show that audiences are responding to both titles.

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How Two Oscar Contenders Built Their Box Office Momentum

You Can See Everything is already viewed as a critical success, and its box office performance has followed that reputation. Collider's Samuel R. Murrian called it the year's most original movie in a review. Positive word of mouth and the film's viral appeal have helped it reach audiences beyond traditional arthouse viewers.

Its milestone also carries a historical marker. The film reached $80 million in North America and became the second-highest-grossing non-music documentary ever in the region. That placement shows how far a nonfiction film can travel when it finds a wide audience.

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La Bola Negra's gain came from a different source. Its 117% increase came from a wider release, as the film opened in more than 400 new locations nationwide. Collider's Victoria Luxford described the film as a clear frontrunner for many categories at the Oscars in her review, and the expanded footprint gave more viewers a chance to see it in theaters.

Competing Oscar Hopes and the Path to Netflix

The two films represent very different approaches to awards season. You Can See Everything is a documentary that could become the first of its kind to earn a nomination in the Academy's most prestigious category. La Bola Negra is a long narrative epic whose theatrical run is shaped by its wider release strategy.

La Bola Negra is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on December 2, 2026. Because of that date, the film has a limited window to build theatrical momentum before streaming becomes available. Its producers and distributors will need to keep attendance strong over the next few weeks if it wants to compete with the box office totals of its Oscars rivals.

Both films face the same test of sustained interest. Strong openings and word of mouth can help an awards contender, but staying power in theaters is what keeps a title visible while voters and audiences make their decisions. The coming weekends will show whether these early results hold as more viewers see the films.