Fielder and Lance Oppenheim brought viewers into Holmes' home. Now she's coming into yours.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.as a premium video-on-demand for digital purchase or rental starting Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 12 a.m. ET .

As a premium video-on-demand, the nearly three-hour documentary is available for digital purchase or rental starting Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 12 a.m. ET via botharound four months after its theatrical release , which puts the anticipated release date sometime in February of 2027. This is a rough estimate and‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ to Dominate Thanksgiving Box Office as ‘Focker In-Law,’ ‘Hexed’ Join Fray‘Focker-in-Law’ Filmmaker John Hamburg Talks Ariana Grande’s Comedic Timing and the Actor Who Made Ben Stiller Laugh Hardest on SetJosh Allen on ‘The Buffalo Miracle,’ and What a Miracle It Would Be to Bring Buffalo a Super Bowl

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