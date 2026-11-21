You Can See Everything makes enough money to sneak past the Golden Globes' anti-doc rules

” behavior) that perpetually afflict the Golden Globes, the award ceremony’s staunch anti-documentary stance is one of the oddest. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’sstraight-up disallow documentaries and any other features that aren’t “scripted” from competing in any of the show’s major categories, including Best Picture—either out of some straight-edge celebration of the fictional arts, or the to-our-minds more likely possibility that the HFPA simply didn’t get into this game to hang out at their big party with nerdy documentarians instead of actual.

The upshot is that even docs with some actual writing and performance in them—like, say, Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s , which makes extensive use of actor recreations to show the audience moments that the pair’s cameras didn’t capture—are barred from competing. Unless, of course, the money’s good.is reportedly set to cross the $100 million mark at the box office this weekend—not only making it one of the most profitable documentaries in cinematic history, but also giving it a back door into the Globes.

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This is, who note that $100 million domestic is one of the hoops a movie has to jump through in order to qualify for the Globes’ Best Cinematic And Box Office Achievement award, the show’s only category that doesn’t explicitly ban documentaries from competing. (Possibly because no one involved ever expected a doc to hasn’t yet cleared the $150 million worldwide take that’s also required for the blockbuster-minded award—in part because it still hasn’t released in the vast majority of English-speaking, non-U.S. countries—A24 has reportedly gone ahead and submitted it for a nomination anyway.

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And while we’re not going to sit here and tell you that the Elizabeth Holmes documentary’s status at Hollywood’s most deliberately frivolous award ceremony is really going to matter much—we do not expect Fielder to overcome, say,, let alone every Avenger under the exploding sun, in the “Movie that made a lot of money” category—the idea of this incredibly weird, deliberately unsettling film competing against, like,