You can see “You Can See Everything” at home.

comes from “Primetime” director Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder and follows disgraced tech founder and convicted criminal, moving into their beachfront San Diego rental property to capture their life with their two children, as they prepare to face Holmes’ 11-year sentence.

When Holmes reports to prison, the documentary takes on a slightly different, genre-bending style that is garnering Oscar buzz in an unexpected category. Prime VideoWhile you won’t have to be a paid Amazon Prime member to buy “You Can See Everything,” you will need at least a free Amazon account; that way, you can return to watch “You Can See Everything” whenever you want to.

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If you choose the rental option, you’ll have 30 days to begin watching the movie and 48 hours of access once you’ve pressed play.all of your favorite reality TV shows and movies on each streaming service. Not only does Angela test and compare the streaming services she writes about to ensure readers are getting the, but she’s also a superfan specializing in the intersection of shopping, tech, sports, celebrities and pop culture.

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Prior to joining The Post in 2023, she wrote about streaming and consumer tech at Insider ReviewsOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user? 'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions!