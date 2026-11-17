A deep dive into the documentary You Can See Everything, chronicling convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and partner Billy Evans during their last weeks of freedom before Holmes began her prison sentence.

Netflix and Shudder have released the documentary film You Can See Everything, a thirteen-hour-and-fourteen-minute examination of Elizabeth Holmes, the former Theranos CEO. The film captures Holmes and her partner Billy Evans during their final thirty-four days of freedom before Holmes began serving her eleven-year prison sentence in May two thousand twenty-three. Filmed at their rented beach house near San Diego, the project offers an unprecedented, albeit exhausting, look into the lives of the convicted fraudster and her new companion.

Theranos Fraud and Legal Consequences

Elizabeth Holmes founded the Silicon Valley health technology company Theranos, which achieved a valuation of nine billion dollars in two thousand fourteen. She claimed to have developed a revolutionary blood-testing method that would transform medical science, attracting high-profile board members such as former US Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and George Shultz. Doubts soon emerged regarding the reliability of the diagnostic technology, leading to an investigation that revealed Holmes and her former business partner, Sunny Balwani, had swindled investors out of seven hundred million dollars. Holmes was sentenced to eleven years in prison in November two thousand twenty-two, though she delayed her incarceration until May two thousand twenty-three due to pregnancy and pending appeals.

Also read Billy Evans Loved You Can See Everything

The Documentary Filming Process

Holmes and Billy Evans, an heir to a hotel fortune and father of her two children, invited filmmakers Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim into their home to document this specific period. Fielder, a Canadian comedian known for his deadpan and disarming interviewing style, moved in with the couple to capture their daily interactions. The resulting footage presents Holmes and Evans in a manner that critics describe as sociopathic, with Holmes appearing detached from reality. The film includes intimate and unfiltered moments, such as a shot of Evans in the shower, which he later claimed he intended to have blurred but which was not edited.

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Character Study and Psychological Dynamics

The narrative structure of You Can See Everything avoids dwelling extensively on the mechanics of the Theranos fraud or the details of the criminal trial. Instead, the film functions as a psychological character study and a psychodrama that explores the personalities of its subjects. Fielder employs a faux-naive questioning technique that sets traps for Holmes and Evans, leading them to reveal inconsistencies in their stories. For instance, Holmes asserts that she has never lied in her life, a claim that Fielder challenges with pointed inquiry. The film also features a meta-narrative element where Holmes and Evans watch the 2022 limited series The Dropout, which dramatizes Holmes' rise and fall, with Amanda Seyfried portraying the former CEO.

Reception and Cultural Impact

Since its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in September, the documentary has garnered significant attention and commercial success. It has become one of the highest-grossing documentaries of all time, resonating with audiences who find the material both hilarious and unsettling. While some viewers note that the runtime could be shortened, the film is praised for its candid portrayal of Holmes, who maintains her innocence despite her conviction. The documentary captures the surreal nature of Holmes' situation, including scenes where she breastfeeds her baby and watches Amanda Seyfried's performance as her own self, creating a dizzying hall-of-mirrors effect. The film serves as a stark reminder of the disparity between Holmes' public persona and the legal realities she faces, offering a unique window into the aftermath of one of Silicon Valley's most notorious corporate collapses.