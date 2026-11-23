A24's cultural phenomenon You Can See Everything has landed in the UK with the biggest and widest opening for a documentary

‘s monster documentary about Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes — which has already amassed more than $90 million in the U.S. after just after 5 weeks in cinemas — has now enjoyed the biggest British opening weekend ever for a non-concert doc.

After releasing on Nov. 20, the film — directed Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder — earned an estimated $3.2 million in the U.K. and Ireland, more than Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11,” which set a benchmark in 2004 with an opening of $1.7 million . The film, which opened in around 596 locations now looks set to take second spot in the box office in its first week, behind only fellow new entry “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

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”Box Office: 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' Targets Huge Debut Above $100 Million “You Can See Everything” has also become A24 second-biggest U.K. opening after “Backrooms,” which launched to $5.6 million earlier this year. It’s an incredible result for 3-hour film about a disgraced Silicon Valley founder not a household name in the U.K., but the writing had been on the walls for an historic British opening for several weeks.

Following the film’s surprise world premiere at Telluride, word-of-mouth momentum swiftly hit U.K. shores, where cinemas were reporting ticket pre-sale sell outs more than a month ahead of its release. As pent-up demand continued to rise, rather than opt for a staggered release plan as it had in the U.S. A24 — which had it’s biggest U.K. pre-sales ever — went wider with “You Can See Everything” than any traditional doc has gone before.

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With many cinemas still sold out , “You Can See Everything” should easily surpass “March of the Penguins” and “Amy to become the second biggest non-music doc overall in the U.K. box office. Then it can sets its sights on “Fahrenheit 9/11” .

U.K. audiences may have voiced their annoyance at having to wait more than a month to join a debate it felt like everyone else was taking part in. Whether intentional or not, the tactic has clearly worked wonders when it comes to business.

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