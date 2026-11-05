You Can See Everything: Elizabeth Holmes and Nathan Fielder Bond Before Prison

Nathan Fielder's new documentary You Can See Everything captures Elizabeth Holmes final weeks before prison, revealing an unexpected closeness with the director.

The documentary You Can See Everything has captured global attention since its domestic theater debut on October 16. Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the film documents the final three weeks of Elizabeth Holmes freedom before she begins a twelve-year prison sentence. The release marks a significant cultural moment for the controversial former Theranos founder.

Box office performance has been robust, with the second weekend earnings rising 20% higher than the initial opening. This financial success underscores the enduring public fascination with the rise and fall of the Silicon Valley startup. The film provides a rare, unfiltered look at Holmes life during this critical transitional period.

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Documentary Core Details and Structure

Fielder, Oppenheim, and production studio A24 secured unique access to film Holmes activities while she remained at liberty. The narrative follows her daily routines and interactions as she prepares to surrender to authorities. This access allows the filmmakers to capture authentic moments that have never been seen before.

The film deviates from traditional documentary formats around the halfway point. After Holmes departs for prison, actress Amanda Seyfried enters the frame to portray her in reenactments. Seyfried also provides commentary on the events, adding a layer of critical perspective to the historical record.

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Stakeholder Positions and On-Screen Dynamics

Seyfried challenges Fielder directly regarding his editing choices and interview techniques. She questions whether he withheld information to protect Holmes reputation, suggesting a potential bias in the final cut. Fielder denies holding back, creating a meta-narrative tension within the film itself.

A distinct dynamic exists between Fielder and Holmes compared to his interactions with Holmes husband, Billy Evans. Fielder and Evans display significant tension, often marked by awkward silences and uncomfortable pauses. In contrast, Fielder and Holmes share an immediate and comfortable rapport throughout the filming process.

Real-World Impact and Fan Theories

Viewers have widely speculated about a romantic connection between Fielder and Holmes based on their on-screen chemistry. Theories suggest their bond extends beyond professional curiosity, pointing to subtle interactions during their final days together. These fan interpretations highlight the emotional complexity of the documentary subject matter.

The film explores Holmes skepticism toward Fielder as well, questioning why he was chosen as her documentarian. She wonders if his lack of scientific background prevents him from challenging her claims about Theranos products. This dialogue reveals the strategic nature of Holmes engagement with the media.

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Fielder confronts Holmes about her motives for allowing his crew into her home. Their conversations about privacy and public perception become central themes. Holmes invites Fielder to stay in her guest bedroom, further blurring the lines between observer and subject.

Conclusion and Final Moments

The narrative culminates in poignant scenes before Holmes turns herself in. Fielder gives Holmes a parting gift, including sunglasses and hair dye for a potential escape. This gesture symbolizes the complex mix of humor, sympathy, and professional distance that defines the film.

You Can See Everything offers a nuanced portrayal of Holmes final days. The interplay between Fielder, Oppenheim, and the subjects creates a multi-dimensional narrative. The film stands as a significant entry in true-crime and tech-industry documentaries, challenging viewers to reconsider their perceptions of the Theranos scandal.