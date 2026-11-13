You Can See Everything Documentary Reveals Billy Evans and Nathan Fielder Altercations

The new documentary on Elizabeth Holmes features deleted scenes of a physical altercation between her partner Billy Evans and filmmaker Nathan Fielder. Viewers also see Evans' perspective on the Theranos scandal.

The documentary You Can See Everything offers a raw look into the final days of the Theranos empire before founder Elizabeth Holmes reported to prison in 2023. The film focuses heavily on Holmes and her partner Billy Evans as they navigate the collapse of their company and the resulting legal fallout. Holmes, who is 42 years old, recently addressed the narrative arc assigned to Evans in the final cut during an interview. She acknowledged that the editing choices might have created a villainous impression but defended the project as pure entertainment. The documentary serves as a retrospective on a major corporate scandal that captivated the public for years.

Deleted Scenes Reveal Physical Altercation with Nathan Fielder

A significant revelation from the production process is a deleted scene featuring a physical struggle between Billy Evans and the film's director Nathan Fielder. Evans, 34, publicly expressed his disappointment that the scene was not included in the final release on Sunday, November 8. He referenced the incident via social media platform X, comparing the wrestling match to the iconic "Borat style" brawl from Sacha Baron Cohen's 2006 comedy film Borat. The reference highlights the absurd and chaotic nature of the interactions behind the camera. Evans stated he wished the footage had remained to show a different side of his involvement in the documentary.

Also read Amanda Seyfried Discusses Aggressive Confrontation with Billy Evans in You Can See Everything

Evans Defends Elizabeth Holmes Amidst Negative Public Perception

Billy Evans has consistently maintained his support for Holmes despite the widespread criticism directed at her actions. He admitted to the filmmakers that his primary goal was for the audience to understand and see the real Elizabeth. Evans acknowledged that the final edit portrayed him as conniving to many viewers, a characterization he found difficult but acceptable. Despite the negative public perception, Evans claims he sees the person he loves and recognizes her true identity when watching the film. The couple, who share two children, were deeply involved in sharing their story with the production team. Their home became a central location for the documentary crew during the filming process.

Production History and the Holmes Family Involvement

Nathan Fielder, 43, explained the progression of the documentary series during a profile published earlier this month. He noted that the initial filming took place two years prior in the couple's beach house rental. The production team utilized this space to capture the early stages of the investigation and interviews. Fielder recalled a specific 30-minute Zoom call with Holmes that led to the decision to bring cameras into their home. Holmes agreed to the arrangement under the impression that only the first half of the film would be shown at that time. Her parents held strong feelings about the project, viewing it as a primary source for public understanding of their daughter. They believed direct access to Evans would provide interesting insights into the events that unfolded.

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Supporters Claim Technology Was Truly Innovative

Attendants at a recent screening of the documentary proclaimed Holmes' innocence and celebrated the validity of her original claims. Ryan Elhosseiny, a supporter of Holmes, told Variety that everything Holmes said about the technology was true. He described the blood testing methods as some of the most incredible innovations he had ever witnessed. Elhosseiny recalled the initial interactions with the production team, noting that the trust was established through direct energy and shared time. The documentary aims to explore why the public and investors failed to notice the issues occurring within the company. Seyfried, who participated in the film, expressed her investment in the project and the strange level of trust she developed with the filmmakers.

Seyfried Joins Reenactments and Documentary Interviews

Actress Amanda Seyfried participated in the documentary by filming conversations with Nathan Fielder about the Theranos scandal. She also collaborated with Billy Evans to portray the former scientist in several reenactment scenes. Seyfried noted her total engagement with the project due to her investment in what Holmes was doing. The inclusion of these reenactments adds a layer of dramatization to the factual account. The film blends interview footage with staged moments to provide a comprehensive view of the events. This approach allows viewers to see the situation from multiple perspectives. The documentary stands as a detailed examination of the rise and fall of Theranos.

Related Pop Culture Moments and Celebrity Fashion

While the documentary dominates recent entertainment news, other celebrity stories continue to capture public attention. Taylor Swift has drawn significant interest for her game day styles at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games. Her fashion choices at these events have been widely discussed and analyzed by media outlets. Additionally, Perez Hilton recently shared positive news regarding his family three months after a controversial self-harm stream. These stories highlight the diverse range of topics currently engaging the public. The contrast between serious corporate documentaries and lighthearted celebrity trends defines the current media landscape. Each story offers a different window into the lives of public figures and their impact on culture.