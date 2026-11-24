The acclaimed Theranos documentary You Can See Everything is now available on Prime Video and Apple TV. Learn about pricing and availability details.

The documentary film You Can See Everything has officially launched on video on demand, making the critically acclaimed project accessible to a broader audience through major digital streaming platforms. Distributed by A24, the film is now available for rental and purchase via services such as Prime Video and Apple TV, allowing viewers to explore the final days of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans prior to her imprisonment.

Documentary Details and Critical Reception

Co-directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything chronicles the filmmakers spending time with Holmes and Evans during the month leading up to Holmes's prison sentence. The project, which holds a runtime of 174 minutes, has achieved significant commercial and critical success since its release. According to A24, the film is currently positioned at the premium pricing scale for consumers looking to watch the documentary on digital platforms.

Also read LSU vs. Arkansas: Everything to Know About the Tigers Next Opponent

On Rotten Tomatoes, the documentary has secured a Certified Fresh score of 97% from critics and a similarly glowing, Verified Hot rating of 95% from audiences. This dual acclaim underscores the high regard in which both professional reviewers and general viewers hold the film's portrayal of the Theranos saga and its central figures.

Financial Performance and Box Office Milestones

The financial trajectory of You Can See Everything has been remarkable, grossing $104 million against a reported budget of just $7 million. This substantial return on investment highlights the intense public interest in the subject matter and the effective reach of the marketing campaign led by A24. The film has become a smash hit, both critically and commercially, resonating deeply with viewers globally.

Advertisement

With these earnings, You Can See Everything has secured its place as the ninth highest-grossing non-concert documentary in history. This ranking places it among an elite group of non-fiction films that have achieved major box office milestones, demonstrating the viability of the documentary genre in capturing large-scale audience engagement.

Production Team and Key Personnel

The creation of this comprehensive documentary involved a dedicated team of producers who worked closely with directors Fielder and Oppenheim. The producers credited with bringing the project to fruition include Tatiana Bears, Maggie Ambrose, Jack Davis, Nathan Fielder, and Lance Oppenheim. Their collaborative effort ensured that the final product met the high standards required for such a high-profile subject matter.

The film features a cast of real-life individuals central to the Theranos story, with Holmes and Evans serving as the primary focus. The narrative structure, guided by the directors, provides an intimate look at the subjects' lives and the events unfolding in the month before Holmes's incarceration. The production values and editorial choices have been praised for their depth and unflinching examination of the company's decline.

Availability and Pricing Structure

For consumers interested in watching the documentary, A24 has set specific pricing tiers for the video on demand release. The rental cost for You Can See Everything is currently set at $19.99, while the purchase price is listed at $24.99. These prices reflect the premium nature of the content and its high production values.

Advertisement

Viewers can access the film through various digital platforms, ensuring widespread availability for those who missed the theatrical run. The decision to release the film on VOD allows A24 to continue generating revenue from the documentary while maintaining its prestige as a major cinematic event. The film was originally released on October 16, 2026, and has maintained strong interest through its digital launch.