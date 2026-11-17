Nathan Fielder's documentary examines Elizabeth Holmes' post-prison life and the Theranos fraud. This article analyzes the film's portrayal of her $9billion valuation and $700million swindle.

The documentary You Can See Everything offers a startling look into the final 34 days of freedom for convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes. Filmed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the project chronicles Holmes living in a rented beach house near San Diego with her partner Billy Evans. The film captures the aftermath of her $9billion (£7.6billion) valuation company, Theranos, collapsing under the weight of its blood-testing fraud allegations. Holmes, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in November 2022, did not begin her sentence until May 2023 after appeals and pregnancy delays.

Documentary Captures Post-Fraud Reality

Fielder and Oppenheim were invited into Holmes and Evans home to document their lives as Holmes faced the consequences of her actions. The pair swindled investors out of $700million (£530million) through false claims about revolutionary blood-testing technology. Former US Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and George Shultz had previously served on the firm's board, lending early credibility to the venture. The documentary bypasses traditional crime narrative tropes to focus entirely on the psychological state of the individuals involved.

Also read Billy Evans Loved You Can See Everything

The film presents Holmes as detached from reality, with her appearance often compared to a Pixar character due to her large blue saucer eyes. Evans, heir to a hotel fortune and father of her two children, appears equally unmoored from conventional ethics. Fielder uses his signature deadpan comedic style to ask probing questions that expose the lack of remorse or self-awareness in his subjects. His faux-naive approach effectively traps Holmes and Evans into revealing their own bizarre justifications for their behavior.

Nathan Fielder Uses Deadpan Style to Expose Psychodrama

Fielder's methodology mirrors the investigative techniques of Peter Falk's Columbo, using shambolic on-screen persona to achieve scalpel-sharp results. He moves in with the couple, blurring the lines between filmmaker and participant. During one scene, Fielder watches the 2022 mini-series The Dropout with them, which stars Amanda Seyfried as Holmes. This creates a hall-of-mirrors effect that becomes dizzying when Seyfried later participates in reconstructions of Fielder's jail meetings after Holmes is incarcerated.

Advertisement

Holmes maintains her innocence throughout the filming, telling Fielder she has never lied in her life despite the conviction. Evans recalls meeting Holmes at a party when her reputation was already damaged, noting she wore sunglasses and a band-aid on her face. He claims it took about an hour to fall in love, while Fielder points out that his family wealth might have been a factor. The documentary does not shy away from uncomfortable moments, including a startling shot of Evans naked in the shower that remains unblurred despite his later request.

Highest-Grossing Documentary with Minimal Fraud Detail

Despite running for 174 minutes, the film surprisingly avoids lingering on the details of the fraud, the trial, or Holmes peak years as the youngest self-made female billionaire in the United States according to Forbes magazine. Instead, it functions as a character study and psychodrama that has become one of the highest-grossing documentaries of all time since its September premiere at the Telluride Film Festival. The film's commercial success in North America highlights public fascination with the human side of one of Silicon Valley's most notorious scandals.

The documentary's rawness provides an unfiltered view of Holmes and Evans as they navigate life outside the spotlight. Fielder's willingness to let uncomfortable silence and bizarre behavior speak for itself creates a narrative that feels more real than any scripted crime drama. The film concludes with Holmes serving her sentence, leaving viewers to grapple with the lingering sadness of her baby being raised while she serves an 11-year term for her crimes.