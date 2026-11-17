David Bolen discussed capturing the much-discussed scene involving a bowl of eggs and explained the origin of the documentary's signature close-ups: 'Hopefully, it wasn't too claustrophobic.'

‘s A24 movie that has become an Oscar-buzzed sensation, cinematographer David Bolen took the stage to answer questions from the moderator and then the audience.

The conversation ran well over an hour, and the members of the crowd were encouraged throughout the event to continue asking questions about the experience in making the film about the disgraced Theranos founder. Toward the end, Bolen noted in regards to the amount of questions, “This is the craziest Q&A of all time.

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”From Venice Winner 'Woman Unknown' and Westeros to 'Star City': Meet Some of the Baltic Craft Specialists Who've Worked on Int'l ProductionsBolen responded to not one but two questions about the infamous moment in the film in which Holmes’ partneris shown naked in the shower.

“That scene is really interesting because, for us as filmmakers, it’s like, this is truly a scene that depicts you can see everything,” Bolen said. “We’re not trying to hide anything, and I think that’s why it’s interesting in the film is, it’s these people who are trying to maybe depict, ‘We’re totally open books here. ’ I’m curious what you people think because when shooting it, we’re all like, ‘I don’t really understand this.

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'”released that same day, Evans claimed that he did not consent to being fully nude and that he asked the filmmakers to pixelate the scene, but Bolen did not address such concerns. “I don’t know the full context of how that all went down, but I think that’s for the editor and Nathan,” Bolen told the crowd later about the shower scene. “I’m sure they’ve debated about every single scene moment that’s in this film.

And if it’s in here, there’s a reason that they put it in. So I don’t think it’s just for shock value. I’m sure there’s reasons why Nathan thinks this is important to how we’re depicting that. ” Bolen did acknowledge that there was tension between Evans and the directors, both during filming and after the project had been completed.

“It was sometimes a tense environment,” Bolen recalled. He shared that he would exchange pleasantries with Holmes and Evans, but that was generally the extent of their conversations: “I really tried to stay out of the situation as much as possible. Sometimes it would get tense, and you see in the office scene, it gets a little bit tense, and just try to be quiet and polite and get the cameras out.

”When asked how Evans felt about the film, Bolen replied, “ Billy, I was never the main person in contact with him. I believe Nathan and Lance, as it was coming out, it was tense between them. So I don’t think they showed it to him . I think he saw it after the film had been released.

”has become known for its extreme close-ups, and the cinematographer explained that this aspect of the film came about in the moment, with Oppenheim continually giving suggestions to Bolen and camera operator Jonathan Mitchell.

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“I remember we were filming the scene when talking to Billy outside about how he met Elizabeth, and Lance was like, ‘Just go really close. Let’s just try,'” said Bolen.

“We were like, ‘Whoa, that’s really interesting. ’ If we were just framing these human faces, it all becomes an experience of just trying to understand what’s going on with the situation. Hopefully, it wasn’t too claustrophobic. ” Fielder was not initially intending to appear in the film but, according to Bolen, “What would happen is, it’d be kind of boring.

We’d be filming them, they’d be in the living room; they’d be sitting on a couch; they’re playing with the baby. You’re like, ‘OK, when are we going to get to the interesting stuff? ’ Slowly but surely, we would start handing the camera to Nathan.

” Bolen also recalled that the team wouldn’t always know which moments to capture, with an example being the viral scene involving Evans taking a bowl of eggs away from Holmes so that he could be the one to whisk them.

“Even the egg scene, I love that scene, but if you actually watch it, it’s a little sloppy,” Bolen said. “I’m not perfect on everything, but luckily, with the three cameras, where I mess up, Jonathan has a shot. Where he messes up, I have a shot. ”‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Review: A Worthier Prequel to the Dystopian Battle Royale, Powered by Joseph Zada’s Star-Making TurnThe Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth