You Can See Everything Box Office Success Surpasses $80M

The Theranos documentary You Can See Everything has earned $80 million domestically. It ranks as the second highest grossing non music documentary in North America.

The documentary " You Can See Everything" has become a box office juggernaut, reaching $80 million in North America after just four weekends of release. This impressive milestone positions the nearly three-hour film about Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes as the second highest grossing non music documentary in North American history.

Documentary Box Office Records and Projections

The film collected $8.8 million from 2,473 theaters in its fourth frame, marking a minimal 23% decline from previous weeks. At this steady rate, the movie is primed to surpass $100 million domestically, a huge achievement for a non musical documentary. It currently sits above the 2005 release "March of the Penguins," which earned $77 million, and trails Michael Moore's 2005 film "Fahrenheit 9/11," which grossed $119 million.

Also read You Can See Everything on the Surface, Not What Lies Beneath

Director Strategy and Audience Reception

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the documentary spans three years and begins with Holmes preparing for her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors. The project maintained complete secrecy until about a month before it landed in theaters, dialing up anticipation. After a surprise world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, the film became a word of mouth sensation bolstered by some of the best reviews of the year.

Many moviegoers returned to theaters multiple times to process the stranger than fiction narrative. The popularity speaks to the commercial appeal of Fielder, a master of cringe comedy known for HBO's "The Rehearsal" and Comedy Central's "The Nathan for You." Audiences were intrigued to awkwardly witness the dynamic between Fielder and Holmes, defying previous films and television shows about her rise and fall.

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Market Impact and Financial Performance

The doc has outgrossed several major fall releases including Oppenheim's "Primetime," which earned $46 million to date, and the Colleen Hoover adaptation "Verity," which grossed $75 million. All of those competing movies were bolstered by months long, multi million dollar marketing campaigns. For A24, this stands as the third biggest domestic release ever, surpassing 2022's "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which earned $77 million.

With a $7 million production budget, the film will be hugely profitable for the indie studio. Rentrak's head of marketplace trends Paul Dergarabedian noted that the project has defied box office gravity week after week and clearly captured the imagination of audiences. It has broken the rules of how a documentary can perform at the box office.

International Rollout and Future Outlook

The film has yet to be released internationally, with a staggered rollout starting at the end of November. It must resonate with foreign audiences to topple the genre's worldwide box office records. "Fahrenheit 9/11" remains the biggest documentary in history with $103 million overseas and $222 million globally.

"March of the Penguins" follows with $49 million overseas and $127 million globally. The global performance of "You Can See Everything" will determine if it can challenge these existing international records. The continued domestic strength suggests high potential for strong international returns when the film eventually expands.