'You Can See Everything' has surpassed $100 million globally, a rare box office milestone for a documentary.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground to Produce Off-Broadway Revival of ‘Rumors’ Led By ‘Real Housewives’ Stars So far, the zeitgeist-capturing look at Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes has generated a staggering $93.4 million at the domestic box office and $9 million overseas for a worldwide tally of $102.4 million.

It continues to mint money forMovie Marketing Veteran Gerry Rich on Opening 'Iron Man,' Grappling With AI and Maintaining the Human Touch From 'World of Warcraft Forever' Surprise to Le Sserafim, Simu Liu and T-Pain Appearances, How BlizzCon 2026 Set the Stage for Blizzard Entertainment's Next Era Over the weekend, “You Can See Everything” opened in the United Kingdom with $3.2 million from 596 locations. Those ticket sales register as A24’s second-largest debut in the territory behind “Backrooms” .

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Similar to in the United States, around 70% of the audience in the U.K. was under 35 years old. Australia and New Zealand is currently the top-grossing market with $3.8 million.

Elsewhere, the film is getting a staggered rollout at the international box office: it’s also playing in Turkey, Poland, Czech Republic, Russia, United Arab Emirates and Greece , and it’ll debut over the next few weeks in other territories including Mexico, Brazil and Argentina Germany, Austria and Hong Kong , Spain , France and Japan . A24 is handling the release in select territories, with Sony distributing in markets including Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the Middle East.

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Already, “You Can See Everything” is one of the biggest theatrical documentaries in years. It’ll rely on overseas audiences to topple the genre’s all-time record. Michael Moore’s seminal 2004 film “Fahrenheit 9/11” is the highest-grossing documentary in history with $222 million globally, including $119 million domestically and $103 million overseas; followed by “March of the Penguins” with $127 million globally, including $77 million domestically and $50 million overseas.

Directed by comedian Nathan Fielder and filmmaker Lance Oppenheim, “You Can See Everything” became a word-of-mouth smash after a surprise world premiere at Telluride Film Festival. The movie opened toand, with sensational reviews, remained a big-screen draw throughout the fall. The nearly three-hour-long doc takes place over three years and begins as Holmes, the founder of the health technology company Theranos, is preparing for her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors.

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