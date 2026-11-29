Keep your Snapchat Memories safe by downloading a backup, saving Snaps to your phone's camera roll, and copying photos to cloud storage or an external drive.

If you've been using Snapchat for years, chances are you've amassed a huge library of photos and videos on the service. The thing is,, which can keep all your Snaps and Stories in the cloud for when you want to revisit them.

Every account gets 5GB of Snapchat Memories storage for free — after that, you'll need to subscribe to a paid plan to store more than 5GB in Memories, starting at $1.99 per month for 100GB. Your Snaps won't be automatically deleted once you reach the limit, but some may eventually be locked within the app unless you upgrade your storage plan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The good news is that you can export your entire Snapchat archive for free, then weighSnapchat allows you to export your entire Snapchat Memories library into a ZIP file using Snap's My Data tool. It's completely free and doesn't require a Snapchat+ subscription, so all you need to do is follow a few steps within the Snapchat app. With the app open, tap your profile icon and then the gear icon.