The Flipper One is launching for $399 and is expected to ship to Kickstarter backers next year.﻿

The Flipper One is launching for $399 and is expected to ship to Kickstarter backers next year. ﻿is a senior reporter who’s been covering and reviewing the latest gadgets and tech since 2006, but has loved all things electronic since he was a kid.controversial Flipper Zero wireless hacking multitool, which is currently available for $169.

However, Flipper Devices points out that the new Flipper One isn’t a successor to the Flipper Zero, but a completely different product. While the Zero’s capabilities focused on NFC, RFID, infrared, and Sub-1GHz wireless frequencies, the much larger Flipper One offers expanded connectivity with two gigabit ethernet ports, PCIe, SATA, and USB 3.0 interfaces, and Wi-Fi 6e support.

Also read Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes' Baby No. 4 Has Fans Guessing One Thing

There’s also an M.2 slot for connecting modules that include a 5G modem and a mesh networking LoRa radio that can turn the Flipper One into a walkie-talkie. The Flipper One can be used as a network diagnostic tool using its built-in ethernet ports, or you can connect it to a TV over USB-C or HDMI and use it as a tiny media player.

It’s still pocket-friendly, but the Flipper One is powered by an 8-core RK3576 ARM processor with a dedicated NPU and a GPU that supports connectivity to an external display over USB-C or HDMI. Flipper Devices suggests the One can be used as everything from a networking diagnostics tool to a media player when connected to a TV.

Advertisement

It runs, which is based on Debian Linux and features an open source firmware so that users can develop their own apps, tools, and uses for the device. While the Flipper Zero focused on wireless technologies like NFC and RFID, the larger Flipper One includes many interface ports and connectors. America’s air traffic control system couldn’t handle a single bad router. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleUber and Zipline’s drone delivery service takes flight in Houston