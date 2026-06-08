You can now pre-order Halo: Campaign Evolved, and it’s arriving sooner than you think

Halo Studios has confirmed a July 28 launch for Halo: Campaign Evolved, the full remake of the original 2001 campaign, alongside a three-mission prequel arc called Operation: METEORITE. Pre-orders are live now starting at $49.99.

Halo Studios has set a firm launch date for Halo : Campaign Evolved, its full remake of the original 2001 Halo : Combat Evolved campaign. The new Halo game arrives July 28, with Premium and Collector’s Edition owners getting up to five days of early access starting July 23.

Pre-orders are now open across Xbox, Steam, and PlayStation. New missions add a prequel story arc Every edition of Halo: Campaign Evolved will include Operation: METEORITE, a new three-mission story arc set one year before the events of the original game. The missions will follow Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson on a covert UNSC operation aboard a Covenant research vessel.

Halo Studios developed the story in collaboration with sci-fi author Troy Denning, whose previous work spans several Halo novels. The studio revealed the first trailer for Operation: METEORITE at the Xbox Games Showcase, showing off new enemy types including the Brute Berserker and a space combat sequence. Three editions, one pre-order bonus The Standard Edition is priced at $49.99 and includes the original 10-mission campaign alongside Operation: METEORITE.

The Premium Edition runs $69.99 and adds early access, the Alpha Halo Armory Pack with five armor skins and six weapon skins, and a Digital Story & Art Collection that includes a new short story by Denning. Recommended Videos The Collector’s Edition is $199.99 and bundles in a 12-inch Master Chief statue, a light-up Cortana chip, a Steelbook, concept art prints, and a physical game disc for Xbox Series X and PS5.

All pre-orders receive the Foundry Armory Pack, which includes a Classic 2001 Mark V Armor skin and matching Assault Rifle skin, plus two Gilded Onys variants. The Collector’s Edition is exclusive to HaloWaypoint. The game will support cross-play and cross-progression across Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5, and will be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

For longtime fans, the arrival of a full remake built in Unreal Engine 5, launching simultaneously on PlayStation for the first time, marks a notable shift in how Microsoft is approaching its biggest franchises.





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