But RAMaggedon is still constraining supply.

Valve’s 512GB Steam Machine is available to buy now, but the 2TB model is out of stock.is a senior reporter covering technology, gaming, and more.

He joined The Verge in 2019 after nearly two years at Techmeme.about Steam Machine availability today, including good news if you want to buy one right now and potential bad news about future supply due to RAMaggedon. The good news: you can now purchase a 512GB Steam Machine without getting on a waitlist.

Also read Four Free Steam Games to Play Instead of GTA 6 on Launch Day

Initially, interested buyers had to get on Valve’s waitlist if they wanted to purchase one, but the console-like PC is now available in an “add-to-cart” status, according to the company. As I write this, the 512GB versions with and without a bundled controller are showing estimated delivery dates of 3-5 business days. If Valve sells through its current inventory, the company says it will indicate that the product is out of stock instead of making another waitlist.

The bad news: if you’re on the waitlist for a 2TB model, you might not get a chance to buy one at all, as Valve says there are more people on the waitlist than there are units available. The company is closing the waitlists for its 2TB models.

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Valve says that while it’s still building more Steam machines, “memory and storage costs continue to increase at unprecedented levels” and that it doesn’t know the number it can make or “at what price we’ll be able to offer them. ” The 2TB Steam Machine is “especially constrained. ” The company anticipates “having more information” to share about additional supply in January.

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