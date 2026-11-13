You can adjust the position of the trackball on Keychron’s new wireless mouse

Keychron’s new trackball lets you improve its ergonomics.

A pair of dials underneath the T1 HE let you fine-tune where its trackball is positioned under your thumb.is a senior reporter who’s been covering and reviewing the latest gadgets and tech since 2006, but has loved all things electronic since he was a kid.that was introduced at CES 2026 with a slim and compact design allowing it to be positioned right up against a keyboard.

Thewith a 34mm ball positioned on the side to improve ergonomics. But since hands and fingers come in various sizes, the T1 HE allows the position of its trackball to be fine-tuned with minor positional adjustments so it rests squarely under your thumb without any reaching.for $59.99 in black, white, or translucent color options. Shipping is expected to start in early December.

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A pair of dials on the underside of the mouse are used to adjust the vertical and horizontal position of the trackball, which can also be extended or retracted. The adjustments are limited to just a few millimeters in either direction, but those minor improvements to ergonomics could go a long way to making the T1 HE more comfortable to use on a regular basis.

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The T1 HE doesn’t offer extensive trackball adjustments, but even small improvements can result in a more ergonomic and comfortable experience. The sensitivity of the T1 HE’s optical sensor can be adjusted from 100 DPI to 2,400 DPI using a button that cycles through presets or the Keychron Launcher software that also allows for other customizations including button remapping and creating macros.

The mouse features six customizable buttons in total, and a 600mAh battery good for up to 106 hours of use in Bluetooth mode, or 98 hours when using an included 2.4GHz wireless receiver. If you don’t want to worry about charging, the T1 HE Wireless Adjustable Trackball Mouse can also be used with a USB-C cable.. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google