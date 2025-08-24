You Asked: Mini-LED TVs, Samsung vs. Hisense vs. TCL, and the PlayStation 6

Dive into this week's episode of You Asked as we tackle questions about optimal off-angle viewing on Mini-LED TVs, the best brands to consider for your next TV purchase, and whether investing in a new TV for the rumored PlayStation 6 is a wise move.

Each week, a selection of commonly asked questions are answered concisely and helpfully. This week's episode of You Asked tackles questions about the best Mini-LED TV for off-angle viewing , the pros and cons of Samsung , Hisense , and TCL for TV purchases, and whether discussions about the PlayStation 6 are premature.@richardalvanos7435 inquires about the factors affecting off-angle performance in LCD TVs.

The panel type plays a crucial role; VA panels, commonly used in high-end Mini-LED TVs, offer excellent contrast and deep blacks, but may compromise viewing angles compared to IPS panels. However, ADS Pro and HVA panels, gaining traction in mid-tier and budget models, strike a balance between contrast and viewing angles. While Sony's Bravia 9 boasts the best off-angle performance, numerous other Mini-LED TVs provide sufficient viewing angles for most users. For those with larger gatherings or extreme seating arrangements, considering a larger screen or re-evaluating seating positions might be beneficial. @harshikesh007 seeks guidance on choosing between TCL, Hisense, Samsung QLED, or Mini-LED TVs. He is specifically looking at 55, 65, or 75-inch models in India and prioritizes picture quality over gaming performance. The author recommends considering Hisense or TCL Mini LEDs over standard Samsung LED TVs for superior picture quality. @deathstalker83 asks for the best QLED Mini LED 4K TV with Dolby Vision and HDMI 2.1 ports for $500 to $600, suitable for the PlayStation 6 in two years. The Panasonic W95A is suggested as a strong contender, boasting Dolby Vision, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and a 144Hz refresh rate. However, it lacks simultaneous Variable Refresh Rate and local dimming, potentially impacting HDR gaming performance. Alternative options like Hisense U6QF or TCL QM6K are also recommended for their excellent performance at the given price point.





