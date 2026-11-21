WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The West Lafayette community gathered at St. Andrew United Methodist Church Friday evening for a prayer vigil to remember the Tkach family. Police found Thomas Tkach, 51; Julie Tkach, 53; Katharyn Tkach, 17; and Lauren Tkach,16; dead inside a home Wednesday night in the 1300 block of Shining Armor Lane.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The West Lafayette community gathered at St. Andrew United Methodist Church Friday evening for a prayer vigil to remember the Tkach family.

Police found Thomas Tkach, 51; Julie Tkach, 53; Katharyn Tkach, 17; and Lauren Tkach,16; dead inside a home Wednesday night in the 1300 block of Shining Armor Lane. Investigators ruled their causes of death as a triple murder-suicide: Thomas Tkach committed suicide, while his wife and two daughters died by “multiple gunshot wounds. ” St. Andrew United Methodist in West Lafayette was the home church of the family.

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Pastor Kristin Bisciglia says Julie frequently attended the 8:30 a.m. Sunday services, and 16-year-old Lauren was involved in the youth group.

“From everybody that I’ve talked to, they were just an incredibly wonderful and sweet family. ” said Pastor Bisciglia. The main message sent by the pastoral team Friday was simple: “You are not alone. ” That point was shared during the prayer vigil itself, which included a candle lighting.

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While many of the details of the tragedy were released Thursday, the pastoral team felt it was important to get the community together for prayer quickly.

“When we deal with shock, the sooner you can connect with somebody, the less chance you have of the ripple effects of trauma. ” said Pastor Bisciglia. The church also placed a heavy emphasis on mental health, handing out cards to attendees with the Suicide Crisis Lifeline and a number of local resources for anyone who’s struggling with grief.

Services ended with a call for the community to continue connecting with each other, ask the difficult questions and seek support whenever needed.