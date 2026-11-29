Yosep Anggi Noen's 'Tiket Satu Arah' and Anggita Puri's 'Satu per Satu' are the first projects for new Indonesian consortium Sinerona.

Yosep Anggi Noen’s ‘Tiket Satu Arah,’ Anggita Puri’s ‘Satu per Satu’ Are First Films for Indonesia’s Sinerona Indonesian Film ‘Pernikahan Berdarah,’ Faded to Red, Gets Second Life as ‘Qodrat’ Director Charles Gozali Calls Out Archive Neglect at JAFF Market ‘Agak Laen,’ ‘Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?

’ Producers Launch Indonesian Consortium Sinerona to Back New Production Houses at JAFF Market Bali Studio That Rebuilt Postwar Malaya for Netflix’s ‘The Ghost and the Gun’ Sets Sights on International Shoots‘s “Tiket Satu Arah,” about people who move to Jakarta to make a living, and Anggita Puri’s “Satu per Satu,” about a teenage girl’s recovery from trauma, are the first two projects forby Imajinari, Miles Films, Jagartha, Trinity Optima Production and Navvaros. Imajinari’s Ernest Prakasa and Miles Films’ Mira Lesmana joined the filmmakers on stage.

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Indonesian Cinema's Next Chapter Is Reaching the World 'Without Losing Our Cultural Identity,' Says JAFF Market Director Linda GozaliPuri wrote and is directing “Satu per Satu,” which Florence Giovani produces for Studio Antelope.