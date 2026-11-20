The aquatic mammals are notoriously difficult to find, even for experienced park rangers.

have officially been spotted in the population park in Northern California—and park rangers want the public’s help to monitor them. ) are difficult to monitor.

They have a very high metabolism, and can eat about 15 to 20 percent of their body weight in a single day. They spend a lot of their time looking for prey, including f Additionally, one otter can travel five to 10 miles a day along rivers and streams, making them difficult to track.

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According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife,stretches all of Northern California’s five coastal counties from Oregon down to San Francisco Bay, the Sierra Nevada Mountains from Mariposa County north, and large parts of the inland northern valley. Yosemite National Park itself hasPark rangers are asking the public to note the location, date, and time of any river otter sightings in Yosemite. Written sightings can be reported in the, but they have had a rocky history.

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During the 19th and 20th centuries, they were extensively hunted and trapped for their fur and many were removed from their natural range. Decades of conservation and reintroduction efforts are currently helping populations to recover. California’s population is considered fairly stable, but they are still at risk from