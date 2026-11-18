Park staff expects the heaviest snowfall at higher elevations, while lower areas are forecast to receive several inches of rain.

Park staff expects the heaviest snowfall at higher elevations, while lower areas are forecast to receive several inches of rain. The approaching storm has prompted officials to warn visitors to come prepared for hazardous road conditions, including bringing tire chains.

Motorists should also be ready for changing chain requirements and temporary closures as conditions deteriorate. A structure at Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park, Calif. , stands covered in snow. Highway 140, also known as El Portal Road, through Mariposa is expected to receive the least snow and may provide the best driving conditions during the storm.

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Tioga and Glacier Point roads were temporarily closed Nov. 12 before park officials announced they would remain closed for the season. Travelers can check the latest conditions through Yosemite’s 24-hour road information line at 209-372-0200. Snow blankets the Wawona Tunnel in Yosemite National Park. Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesYosemite records between 300 and more than 600 motor vehicle crashes annually, while driving-related fatalities typically average one to two people per year, according to