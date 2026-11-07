Yosemite Hikers Rescue Stranded Couple on Half Dome Cables

Ian Moran and US Air Force Veteran David Morgenstern led a complex rescue of a hiker and her fiancé stranded on the Half Dome cables in Yosemite National Park on October 12.

On October 12, a dramatic rescue operation unfolded on the iconic Half Dome cables in Yosemite National Park after a female hiker slipped and became stranded on a precarious ledge. The incident began shortly after 2pm when 20-year-old Ian Moran, hiking with his father Brian Moran, heard a loud screech echoing near the lower section of the famous cable route. Witnesses reported seeing the woman slip on a rock edge and slide helplessly down the rock face before managing to catch herself just above a sheer drop.

Moran Scales Cliff Without Climbing Gear

Fiancé Loses Grip on Narrow Ledge

Morgenstern Orchestrates Complex Rope Rescue

Ian Moran acted immediately to assess the situation, leaping up the cliff face while onlookers, including his father, watched in horror. Although the duo had accidentally left their newly purchased ropes, gloves, and carabiners at their campsite, Ian determined that his sticky climbing shoes were insufficient to safely reach the couple without proper equipment. He instructed a bystander to call emergency services while he climbed closer to provide verbal reassurance and assess the physical condition of the trapped hikers.The situation intensified rapidly when the woman's fiancé, who had attempted to climb nearby to reach her, lost his balance and became pinned flat against the mountain. He was left hanging from a narrow ledge by his fingertips, with witnesses noting he was rapidly losing his grip. The Morans and other bystanders expressed extreme distress, with Brian Moran later stating that he believed the woman was dead when she screamed, noting the chaotic emotions as the group feared the worst as the wind picked up.

After ten tense minutes, two other hikers arrived with a rope, prompting a coordinated effort led by US Air Force Veteran David Morgenstern. Morgenstern provided critical safety instructions, using two carabiners and a sling to anchor and lower the gear line while assigning rescuers to secure a ground pole. The team searched for a nylon-like fabric to connect their constructed harness to a pole, utilizing multiple carabiners and slings typically used by hikers to attach to the main cables for support.

Human Chain Saves Hiker Amid Falling Snow

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Ian Moran volunteered for the most dangerous task, scooting down the steep rock face with his right hand gripping the surface while reaching for the stranded man with his left. As terrified onlookers prayed, Ian successfully hauled the man to safety. When it was time to rescue the woman, Morgenstern linked the climbing harnesses of seven men together to form a human chain. Despite light snow beginning to fall, Morgenstern scooted the woman up the rock, reassuring her to stay calm until she was pulled to safety.

Incident Declared Resolved by Rescue Team

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Following the successful extraction, David Morgenstern called 911 to report that the incident was fully resolved. The heroic actions of Ian Moran and David Morgenstern, supported by the quick thinking of other Yosemite visitors, prevented a potential tragedy on one of the most dangerous hiking routes in the United States. The Daily Mail contacted the Yosemite parks spokesperson for further comment regarding the safety protocols and the specific circumstances of the rescue.