Yosemite crowds offer first look at summer travel without reservations

The Memorial Day weekend rush came after Yosemite announced in February that it would no longer use a timed reservation system in 2026.

The Memorial Day weekend rush came after Yosemite announced in February that it would no longer use a timed reservation system in 2026. Visitors reported heavy crowds and long delays throughout Yosemite National Park over Memorial Day weekend, with foot traffic slowing to a crawl in some areas.saw long lines and heavy crowds over Memorial Day weekend, offering an early look at what visitors may face this summer after the National Park Service ended the park’s peak-season reservation requirement for 2026.

Videos and photos from the holiday weekend showed lines of cars and crowds of visitors waiting to enter some of the most popular areas of the California park. The Memorial Day weekend rush came after Yosemite announced in February that it would no longer use a timed reservation system in 2026. The decision followed an analysis of traffic patterns, parking availability and visitor use during the 2025 season, according to the NPS.

“These findings indicate that a season-wide reservation requirement is not the most effective approach for 2026,” the NPS said. Yosemite has seen visitation rebound since the early years of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 2.2 million people visited the park in 2020, the year the reservation system was first implemented, according to NPS visitor data. By 2024, visits had climbed to more than 4.1 million.

People hike Mist Trail to Vernal Falls in Yosemite National Park on Sunday, May 17, 2026 in Yosemite, CA. The National Park Service announced it will be doing away with summer reservation requirements at several popular parks, including Yosemite, leading to a surge in crowds. Peak visitation typically comes during the summer months.

The NPS says nearly 75% of Yosemite’s visitors arrive between May and October, with July averaging more than 624,000 visitors from 2010 through 2024. Park officials are encouraging visitors to plan weekday trips when possible, arrive early during weekends and holiday periods and explore recreation outside Yosemite Valley. National Forest Foundation says Sierra National Forest borders Yosemite to the north and offers similar granite landscapes, wilderness areas and recreation opportunities without the same crowds or booking windows.

“The Sierra National Forest opens into a vast stretch of the High Sierra, where quiet alpine lakes, granite peaks, and the wild expanse of the John Muir Wilderness invite you to experience the same breathtaking beauty with more space to wander and stillness to savor it,” according toand Devils Postpile National Monument near Mammoth Lakes. The NFF describes Devils Postpile as protecting a rare columnar basalt formation, the 101-foot Rainbow Falls and pristine mountain scenery.

Rainbow Falls, Devils Postpile National Monument, Inyo National Forest in California. "As travelers look for ways to enjoy the outdoors without the crowds this summer, national forests are a great option," National Forest Foundation Associated Communications Director Catherine Cody told AccuWeather.

"The Sierra National Forest, just outside Yosemite National Park, offers beautiful scenery, hiking, camping and recreation opportunities while helping visitors avoid some of the long lines and crowds that can come with peak summer travel. Whether you're planning a backpacking trip, a camping getaway or a family day outdoors, there's a National Forest for every type of adventure – often with free or low-cost access.

" National forests can offer more flexibility than national parks for some visitors, though rules vary by location and activity. Travelers should check current conditions, road access, fire restrictions and any permit requirements before heading out.





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