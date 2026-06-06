York Sisters Attend Peter Phillips' Wedding Amid Financial Subsidy Report

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attended their cousin Peter Phillips' wedding in the Cotswolds, arriving with smiles even as a National Audit Office report exposed that their rent has been secretly subsidized by the royal family for years, first by Queen Elizabeth II and now by King Charles III from his private income.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended the second wedding of their cousin Peter Phillips in the Cotswolds today, arriving with smiles despite a recent National Audit Office report that has sparked controversy over their living arrangements.

The report revealed that the two princesses, who do not perform any official royal duties, have been receiving financial support for their residences from the royal family for years. This support originally came from their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and has continued under their uncle, King Charles III, who covers their rent from his private income, the Privy Purse.

The properties, located within royal palaces such as Kensington Palace, are maintained with public funds via the Sovereign Grant, a system the report notes effectively results in reimbursement to the monarch for the sisters' benefit. Their adjusted rents, lowered due to security requirements, were found to be based on outdated market valuations, raising further questions about the arrangement.

The sisters arrived at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, for the ceremony where Peter Phillips married Harriet Sperling, a 45-year-old NHS nurse. Princess Beatrice, 37, was seen in a green and white leaf-printed dress, wearing an Alice band, and accompanied by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who held an umbrella during the rainy weather. Princess Eugenie, 38, who is expecting her third child, wore a navy outfit, a hat, and walked with her husband James Brooksbank.

They were warmly greeted by their cousin Zara Tindall. Their presence at the wedding highlighted a stark contrast with another cousin, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, who is reported to be a no-show. His strained relationship with Peter Phillips reportedly dates back nearly two decades to Peter's first wedding, where Harry was upset about a magazine deal Peter made without consulting the family.

The timing of the sisters' appearance at this high-profile family event has amplified scrutiny over their privileged financial ties to the monarchy. While no taxpayer money directly pays their rent, the arrangement, as detailed by the National Audit Office, shows how public and private funds intersect within royal household operations.

The 'outrageous' report, as described by sources, has reignited debate about the monarchy's modernization and the perceived fairness of subsidizing non-working royals, especially in an era of reduced royal duties for extended family members. The two princesses, daughters of the disgraced Duke of York, maintain lavish lifestyles, with Eugenie splitting time between a £3.6 million Portuguese home and a London residence, and Beatrice sharing a multi-million pound Cotswolds property with her husband.

Their continued reliance on royal subsidies, now funded by King Charles, underscores the complex financial structures supporting senior royals and their extended families, a topic that remains sensitive as the Crown navigates public expectations and historical privileges





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Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie Peter Phillips Royal Finances National Audit Office King Charles III Privy Purse Sovereign Grant Royal Duties Royal Family

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