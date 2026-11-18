A York County nursery said it had its property vandalized Friday night.

, located on Junction Road in Dillsburg, said it filed a report with the Carroll Township Police Department after discovering the damage. The nursery said it would appreciate the public's help in identifying who may have caused the damage.

A Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury. Lower Allen Township police served a warrant for a 34-year-old woman in connection with a nearly $3,500 theft and fraud case in January 2024.

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A multi-vehicle crash is snarling I-81 northbound near Guilford Township after a 4:52 a.m. collision near mile marker 20. Two vehicles are reported involved, EMS responded, and the right lane remains blocked. Cumberland County sheriffs unveiled new uniforms, but an optional cowboy hat stole the show. West Earl Township police seek help identifying a woman tied to a string of thefts at Re-Uzit in New Holland.

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Surveillance shows her in a black cap and black shirt inside the West Main Street store.