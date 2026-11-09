York County fire crews respond to house fire in Maryland

Fire crews from York County traveled across state lines early Sunday morning to respond to a house fire in Maryland.

Fire crews from York County traveled across state lines early Sunday morning to respond to a house fire in Maryland. The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. at a home in the 21000 block of York Road in Freeland, Maryland, according toThe fire company said everyone inside of the home was accounted for and taken into care of EMS.

Historic inn to close in York County, owners announceRestaurant owner warns minimum wage hike could mean cuts for small businesses Pennsylvania's minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009. Now, a proposal to raise it to $15 an hour could mean a significant change for workers - aDemocrat Brad Chambers declared victory against Republican Rep. Brett Miller in a state House race that was too close to call on Election Day.

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One library said it has "no choice" but to close one of its branches after Lancaster County voters rejected a tax referendum that would've helped fund it. Fire crews from York County traveled across state lines early Sunday morning to respond to a house fire in Maryland.