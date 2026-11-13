Yordan Alvarez Wins His First AL MVP Award, Makes Astros History

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez was always at the forefront of the MVP race from the start of the 2026 season, and the result is finally officia

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez hits a home run to right field against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Daikin Park.

Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAlvarez was named the American League MVP for the first time in his career on Thursday night. He became just the third Astros player to win an MVP, joining Jeff Bagwell in 1994 and Jose Altuve in 2017. This was an MVP that Alvarez was widely expected to win, as he dominated from start to finish with numbers that prove he was far better than the competition in the AL.

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, which are the Hank Aaron Award, Outstanding Designated Hitter, Comeback Player of the Year and an All-MLB First Team honor. The nominees for the MVP were announced on Nov. 2, and Alvarez was joined by third baseman Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals. The reality is that it wasn't particularly close and Alvarez was at a higher level in 2026 than those two.

Just looking at the standard numbers will tell you that story, and the advanced metrics favored Alvarez by a mile. Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez reacts after hitting a home run to right field against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The fearsome Cuban slugger won the MLB batting title with a .316 average.

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There were only two players in the AL with an average over .300 and Alvarez was five points higher than Chandler Simpson, who was the next closest. Caminero hit .276 and Witt Jr. was at .281. Alvarez also led baseball in OPS , OBP SLG and walks . Alvarez hit 42 homers and had 106 RBI in 2026, both of which were new career highs.

Caminero was at 42 homers and 101 RBI, while Witt had just 18 homers and 54 RBI. While Witt had 45 stolen bases, he's just not in the same ballpark for almost all other categories. Alvarez was the only player in baseball with an OPS over 1.000, while Caminero was at .884 and Witt was at just .800.

Additionally, Alvarez had an OBP at least 70 points higher than his MVP competition. Caminero has a lot of power, but his slugging of .524 was almost 80 points lower than Alvarez's mark. The four-time All-Star in Alvarez also led the AL in extra base hits and total bases , both of which were much higher than Caminero's 68 XBH's and 323 total bases. Witt is not even near the picture.

In terms of advanced numbers, that's where Alvarez further widened the gap. His WRC+ of 181 was the highest in baseball and Pete Crow-Armstrong himself was 25 points below that. Caminero was at 142 while Witt came in at 125. Alvarez performed 81 percent better than the league-average hitter in 2026, which was almost double Caminero's.

Alvarez's offensive WAR of 7.2 was the highest in the AL and was 1.3 points higher than Witt. He was also 2.8 points higher than Caminero. Even if you add in Caminero's defensive WAR of 0.8, Alvarez is still a full point higher. Alvarez gave the Astros just over seven more wins than the average player this season.

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That was all the difference in a tight AL West division race. He pushed Houston into the postseason. of .429 was the best in baseball, with Caminero's ranked 15th overall and Witt not even in the top 60. Alvarez's 2026 season will go down as one of the greatest in Astros history.

Altuve's average of .346 in 2017, as well as his runs , hits , stolen bases and 25 fewer strikeouts in five less games were all higher than Alvarez this year. Altuve was at 24 homers and 81 RBI in 2017 for the top team in the AL. Bagwell's 1994 season shows ridiculous numbers: a whopping 1.201 OPS and a .368 average, which were way higher than Alvarez.

Bagwell's slugging at .750 and OBP of .451 were also much higher; however, he only played 110 games in a strike-shortened season compared to 158 for Alvarez. In spite of that, Bagwell had 116 RBI, which was seven more than Alvarez. Bagwell hit 39 homers that year. It's clear that Alvarez has marked his special place in Astros history with a 2026 season that can match up with any in the franchise.

Maanav Gupta primarily covers Houston sports for On SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña, J.J.

Watt, and Jim Nantz. Gupta has been writing about the Astros for various publications since 2024. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.