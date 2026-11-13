Yordan Alvarez has been one of MLB's elite hitters for years. Now he finally has an MVP to solidify it

Alvarez has routinely been in the AL MVP conversation since he stormed into the big leagues with the Astros in 2019. He finally broke through in his eighth season.

Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez won his first MVP award after coming close several times before. The hulking Houston Astros slugger had already spent the better part of the past decade establishing himself as one of the best hitters of his generation, picking up a healthy handful of individual accolades, plus a World Series championship, along the way.

But on Thursday, Alvarez finally collected an award that had thus far eluded him despite his outlier offensive dominance. He was named unanimous American League Most Valuable Player by a resounding margin,Famously acquired at the 2016 trade deadline for veteran reliever Josh Fields after just a few weeks as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, Alvarez is one of several main characters in the majors today — including NL MVP Pete Crow-Armstrong and AL MVP runner-up Junior Caminero — whose professional careers briefly began elsewhere before blossoming into megastars with their second organization.

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The transactions that moved these players may not have seemed as consequential in the moment, but it can not be overstated the degree to which they have altered the landscape of the league in the ensuing years. And in the case of Alvarez,has been a fundamental component of this eventful and highly successful era of Astros baseball.

Though it took until his eighth big league season to claim the sport's top individual honor, Alvarez has been in the upper echelon of game-changing hitters since the day he arrived in the majors. His debut campaign was one of the most impressive partial seasons in recent memory, smashing 27 homers in 87 games with a 1.067 OPS en route to unanimous AL Rookie of the Year honors despite not getting called up from Triple-A until June 9.

That fall, the 22-year-old Alvarez became the youngest American League hitter to hit a home run in the World Series since Tony Kubek in 1957, though the Astros fell to the Washington Nationals in seven games. The 2020 season brought a potentially harrowing setback for Alvarez in the early stages of his career.

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He played just two games in August before needing to undergo arthroscopic surgery on both knees that rendered him unavailable for the rest of Houston's season — an ominous sequence for such a young player. But he quieted those concerns quickly upon his return in 2021, leading the Astros in home runs during the regular season with 33 before earning ALCS MVP honors during Houston's run to the World Series.

The 2021 postseason run also ended in defeat in the Fall Classic at the hands of the Atlanta Braves. But in 2022, Alvarez and the Astros wouldn't be denied. In the regular season, Alvarez elevated from excellent to full-blown elite. The surface-level stats — .306/.406/.613 with 37 homers across 135 games — were extraordinary andwere somehow even more impressive.

And come October, Alvarez bookended Houston's title run with two of the more memorable swings in recent postseason memory: the walk-off blast to stun Seattle in ALDS Game 1, and the go-ahead three-run moonshot against Philadelphia in the sixth inning of World Series Game 6 to all but clinch the championship for the Astros. At that point, Alvarez's credentials as an offensive force of nature were unimpeachable.

And yet, even that sensational season-long breakout only landed Alvarez on the podium rather than the winner's circle, as his monster campaign just so happened to coincide with two of the greatest individual seasons in baseball history courtesy of Aaron Judge, who hit 62 home runs, and Shohei Ohtani, whose two-way performance was completely unprecedented. That left Alvarez as, collecting 22 third-place votes and eight fourth-place votes on the 30 AL MVP ballots in 2022.

Alvarez's MVP quest persisted over the next two seasons, though he couldn't quite replicate his 2022-level production. He continued to hit at a level that cemented him alongside Judge, Ohtani, and Juan Soto in the inner circle of the league's most dangerous bats — his 168 wRC+ across the 2023 and 2024 seasons ranked third behind Judge and Ohtani and narrowly ahead of Soto — but his lack of defensive value hurt his overall case as a legitimate MVP candidate.

He finished 13th in 2023 and ninth in 2024 as Ohtani and Judge added to their trophy cases. His 2025 season unfolded in a way that invited the discouraging possibility that Alvarez's best days may be behind him. He battled through a lingering right hand injury, and for the first time as a major-leaguer, his offensive output was merely good but nowhere near great. An ankle ailment ended his season prematurely in mid-September.

Alvarez played in just 48 games, representing the most devastating prolonged absence in a miserable injury-ravaged Astros campaign that ultimately ended the franchise's eight-year streak of qualifying for the postseason. Suddenly, Alvarez's place among the game's greats — and the Astros' larger role as an undisputed championship contender in the broader baseball ecosystem — both appeared threatened. Doubts began to permeate regarding Alvarez's everyday availability, especially if Houston needed to extend his defensive responsibilities considerably beyond his usual DH duties.

Even more troubling was how the Astros roster was trending around Alvarez, seeming to make them vulnerable to the likes of the Mariners and Rangers, who aimed to definitively reshuffle the balance of power in the AL West. As it turned out, the divisional competition put up little resistance in 2026 despite another injury-marred and disjointed season for Houston.

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The Astros grinded their way to .500, a modest record but somehow one good enough to claim the division crown with the fewest wins for a full-season division winner in league history. But amidst all the mediocrity, a most welcome development: Alvarez roaring back to life in spectacular fashion.made it clear that Alvarez was on a mission. At the end of April, he was hitting .356/.462/.737, equating to a Ruthian 224 wRC+.

His 12 homers through 32 games were tied with Judge and White Sox rookie sensation Munetaka Murakami for the most in the majors. Even as Alvarez was mashing as much as he ever had before, it looked like Judge would again be standing in his way of a possible push for MVP.

But once Judge landed on the injured list with a rib fracture in early June — and with Ohtani having taken his talents to the National League — the door was suddenly open for Alvarez to put together a signature season of his own. And that's exactly what he did. Though a mess of a pitching staff made it difficult for the Astros to rack up wins consistently, Alvarez was a constant source of incredible production all season long.

He somehow came close to replicating his otherworldly opening month with another brilliant hot streak midsummer, hitting .360/.467/.721 in July with another nine home runs, including aagainst Tampa Bay that followed a chorus of well-deserved "M-V-P!

" chants from the home crowd. Alvarez spent the second half almost single-handedly willing Houston into postseason position, making a real run at the Triple Crown in the American League while also trying to fend off the Rays' Junior Caminero in the MVP race.

Pete Alonso's prolific power output headlined by his league-leading 43 homers and 113 RBI meant Alvarez had to settle for his first career batting title rather than the Triple Crown, but Caminero's relatively quiet September ensured that the MVP award would indeed finally belong to Alvarez. The Astros' swift exit via sweep in the wild-card series courtesy of the upstart Chicago White Sox was a sobering reminder of the grander organizational questions the franchise faces as they desperately seek to keep their competitive window open.

A refresh of the leadership structure in the form of new general manager Randy Flores andare further evidence that owner Jim Crane believed some change was necessary to get Houston back to being more of a convincing contender. But as they push forward toward an uncertain future, the Astros can take exceptional comfort in knowing they employ one of the very few best hitters on the planet: Yordan Alvarez, AL MVP.