Yordan Alvarez and Pete Crow-Armstrong Win 2026 MVP Awards

Yordan Alvarez and Pete Crow-Armstrong unanimously win 2026 MVP awards, leading Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs to division titles with historic offensive performances.

Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros and Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs have been named the unanimous Most Valuable Players for their respective leagues for the 2026 Major League Baseball season. The awards were announced on Thursday, recognizing the dominant performances that propelled their teams to division championships.

Alvarez Delivers Unanimous American League Win

Yordan Alvarez secured the American League MVP title through a unanimous vote, becoming the first player from the Houston franchise to receive this honor since Jose Altuve won in 2017. The 29-year-old designated hitter led the entire MLB in batting average with a .316 mark, which stands as the best average of his career. He also finished the season with 42 home runs and 106 runs batted in, establishing himself as the offensive engine for the division-winning Astros.

Also read Astros' Yordan Alvarez and Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong win 2026 MLB MVP awards

Alvarez dominated multiple statistical categories throughout the year. He led all major leaguers with 109 walks and posted a .432 on-base percentage. His slugging percentage of .601 further highlighted his power hitting capabilities. Although he narrowly missed the Triple Crown, his overall offensive output was considered sufficient to overcome limited defensive contributions. Alvarez is a four-time All-Star who has maintained a career batting average of .300 with 212 home runs and 599 runs batted in over eight seasons.

During his rookie season in 2019, Alvarez won the American League Rookie of the Year award after batting .313 with 27 home runs in 87 games. He was also the American League Championship Series MVP in 2021 and contributed to the Astros winning the World Series title in 2022. Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays finished second in the voting, having batted .276 with 42 home runs and 101 runs batted in.

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Crow-Armstrong Wins National League with All-Around Excellence

Pete Crow-Armstrong captured the National League MVP award after an extraordinary season with the Chicago Cubs. The outfielder set career highs across the board, batting .280 with 45 home runs, 107 runs batted in, and 41 stolen bases over 162 games. He tied for the MLB lead in home runs with Kyle Schwarber while leading the National League in runs scored (119), slugging percentage (.570), and OPS (.942).

Beyond his offensive statistics, Crow-Armstrong was a standout defender. He won his second Gold Glove award and led the majors in defensive runs saved with 26. According to Baseball Savant metrics, he also recorded 23 runs prevented, showcasing his elite range and fielding abilities. He received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Crow-Armstrong is from Southern California and arrived in the majors with high expectations. Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell praised the player's unique combination of skills after Crow-Armstrong hit two home runs on September 16 in an 8-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Counsell noted the rarity of witnessing such a complete season from a single player.

Impact on Rivalries and Future Outlooks

The MVP winners played crucial roles in their teams' success stories. Houston secured the American League West title, relying heavily on Alvarez's consistent hitting. Meanwhile, the Cubs benefited significantly from Crow-Armstrong's two-way threat, which kept opposing pitchers off balance. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers finished second in the National League MVP voting, while Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers took third place.

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Both players reflected on their achievements with humility and a focus on future goals. Alvarez mentioned that the team felt strongly about his candidacy and expressed excitement when his name was called. He referenced the previous year's events as motivation for his current success. Crow-Armstrong stated he feels unsatisfied with his current production, emphasizing that he believes he has more to offer on the field.

Alvarez acknowledged the rising talent in the league, specifically pointing out Junior Caminero as a future MVP candidate. He suggested that Caminero's time to win the award is coming soon. This recognition highlights the competitive nature of the American League, where multiple elite hitters can elevate their teams to championship contention.

The 2026 season will be remembered for these two exceptional individual performances. Alvarez's power and on-base skills defined the American League's offensive landscape. Crow-Armstrong's combination of home run power, speed, and elite defense redefined the expectations for National League outfielders. Their MVP awards serve as a testament to their consistency and impact on the game throughout the long 162-game season.