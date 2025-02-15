Yonkers Couples Renew Vows on Valentine's Day, Sharing Secrets to Lasting Love

On Valentine's Day, ten couples celebrating 50 years or more of marriage renewed their vows in Yonkers, New York. The ceremony, officiated by Mayor Mike Spano, was a heartwarming celebration of love and commitment. Couples shared their secrets to a happy and lasting marriage, emphasizing patience, communication, trust, and faith.

Marcus Solis reports on the couples who renewed their vows and shared their secrets to a long and happy marriage. In Yonkers on Friday, couples celebrating 50 years or more of marriage took the opportunity to renew their vows and offer advice on how to maintain a strong relationship with their Valentine. 'Be patient with each other, listen to each other and love one another, and enjoy the small things in life,' said Yonkers resident Josephine Imbrogno.

Next month, she and her husband will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, although her husband, Sestino, has an additional piece of advice. On Friday, 10 couples renewed their vows at Yonkers City Hall. Valentine's Day served as a perfect early celebration for couples approaching a major anniversary milestone. Everyone honored at City Hall is celebrating either their 50th, 55th, or 60th anniversary this year. 'Trust in one another, talking about your situation and most of all, putting God first in your life,' said Adams.The ceremony was officiated by Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, whose own parents were married for 66 years. 'Makes you feel good. Someone like me who had my parents for so long, I don't have them now but I can kind of live through them and enjoy this moment,' Spano said





