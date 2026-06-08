Yona of the Dawn Returns with New Side Stories

The beloved manga Yona of the Dawn is set to return with new side stories in Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine, less than a year after its main story concluded. The series, which ended its epic journey in December 2025 after 16 years, will see additional chapters that continue to follow the characters beyond the finale, set to be compiled in the final Volume 48. Alongside the manga's extension, an anime sequel has been confirmed, promising to further explore Yona's quest to reform the Kouka Kingdom and uncover deeper truths behind the prophecy.

The popular manga series Yona of the Dawn is making a surprise return with new side stories in the latest issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine.

This announcement comes less than a year after the main narrative reached its emotional conclusion in December 2025, ending a epic journey that spanned 16 years since its debut. While the primary storyline has officially ended, the series will not fade into obscurity just yet; instead, readers can look forward to additional chapters that delve into the characters' lives after the finale.

These upcoming side stories are slated to be collected in the final Volume 48, although the exact release date for this volume remains under wraps. According to the magazine, multiple chapters of the side story will be published, though the precise number has not been confirmed. Speculation suggests it won't exceed three or four chapters, especially since Volume 48 is expected to contain only two chapters from the main story alongside the supplementary material.

This news accompanies the earlier confirmation that the next chapter of the main series would indeed be its last, making the forthcoming side stories a bittersweet extension for devoted fans. Moreover, the franchise's expansion does not stop with the manga, as an anime sequel has already been greenlit. Given the timing, it would not be surprising if the new season offers a first look at Season 2 sometime this year, potentially tying in with the manga's final volume release.

In conjunction with Volume 47, the series also saw the launch of a fanbook packed with character profiles and a Q&A segment where creator Mizuho Kusanagi answers fan inquiries. The first season of the anime adaptation, which originally concluded shortly after Yona, Hak, and Yoon assembled the Dragon Warriors, left viewers with Yona still grappling with her next moves and Zeno's probing questions about her destiny.

Season 2 is anticipated to pick up her journey as she endeavors to rejuvenate the ailing Kouka Kingdom, a land that has been in decline since her father's rule. The narrative will traverse the kingdom and beyond, exposing the corruption and crime festering in its shadows, while also shedding light on the true meaning of the prophecy delivered by the oracle Iksoo.

While the anime sequel has been officially announced, no visual teaser or production details have emerged yet, and a release window remains unspecified. However, with the manga's final content on the horizon, fans can reasonably expect more concrete updates about the anime later this year. The first season remains accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll, and the manga's extensive catalog-spanning 45 volumes-is available in both physical and digital formats through Viz Media.

Adding to the collector's items, a special edition artbook spanning 64 A5 pages will accompany Volume 47, offering fans a deeper glimpse into the series' artistic heritage. As for Volume 48, it is likely to be a slimmer volume, primarily comprising the two concluding main story chapters and the aforementioned side story, whose publication date is still pending





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Yona Of The Dawn Manga Anime Sequel Hana To Yume Side Story Hakusensha Yona Dragon Warriors Kouka Kingdom

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