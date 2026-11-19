‘Playing The Game’ will launch on Audible on December 3.

The series is described as a “satirical romantic comedy set on Britain’s biggest dating show where the aim is to find love, but the plan is to fake.

”'Grey Gardens' Helmer Michael Sucsy Sets Audible Adaptation 'A Murder To Remember' With Amazon MGM Studios The synopsis reads: One château. Ten players. £100,000 on the line. Gemma Kelly has joined Britain’s most beloved yet infamous dating show with her eyes on the prize – along with the followers and brand deals that come with it.

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But when a public vote couples her up with Bobby , a scaffolder from Essex who was scouted for the show, it is hate at first sight. Their solution? Fake a relationship, trick the producers, fool the public, take home the money. But as their bickering starts to sound like flirting and their staged kisses begin to linger, the lines between performance and reality start to blur.

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“It’s a love story that’s also a love letter to one of the most popular TV genres on the planet. But it’s also a peek at the reality behind the TV: the producer meddling, manipulative edits, and judgement from the viewing public. I am a longtime lover of audio and feel so lucky that it’s been brought to life in a pitch-perfect production with the most incredible actors.

Aimée and Jon are the perfect Gemma and Bobby, and I am so excited for listeners to fall as in love with them as I have. ”‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ To Sow $160M-$190M Global Debut