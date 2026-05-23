Yoko Ono's Solo Exhibition at the Broad Museum in Los Angeles

Yoko Ono, the artist wife of John Lennon, is set to have her first solo exhibition in Southern California at the Broad museum in Los Angeles. The retrospective, titled 'Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind,' showcases her work as an artist, musician, and peace activist over the past seven decades. The exhibition runs from May 20 to October 11 and features her 'instructional' art pieces, inviting viewers to participate and share the experience.

Yoko Ono , a renowned artist and peace activist , is set to have her first solo exhibition in Southern California at the Broad museum in Los Angeles .

The retrospective, titled 'Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind,' showcases her work as an artist, musician, and peace activist over the past seven decades. Ono, who is 93 and resides in New York, will not be attending the exhibition due to her age and health. The show, which runs from May 20 to October 11, features her 'instructional' art pieces, inviting viewers to participate and share the experience.

The exhibit also includes a video of her performance piece 'Cut Piece' and a series of billboards dedicated to peace. The Broad's main galleries are always free, and tickets for the exhibition are on sale now





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Yoko Ono Artist Peace Activist Instructional Art Participation Broad Museum Los Angeles California Exhibition Video Billboards Peace

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