Yoko Ono's L.A. Solo Show

Yoko Ono, at 93, finally gets her first L.A. solo show, exploring her unique perspective on protest, peace, humanity, and feminism. The show is filled with interactive elements and video installations, providing a unique and engaging experience for visitors of all ages.

At 93, Yoko Ono finally gets her first L.A. solo show, one that explores the artist's once-in-a-generation take on protest, peace, humanity, and feminism. It's all done with heart and humor, making the show extremely accessible for visitors of all ages.

There are numerous interactive elements and video installations. Plus, there are moments from her entire life and practice, from her early years in Japan, through the Beatles era, and her impactful work in the decades since. Her instructions for art are instructions for life; my instruction to you is: Go see this show





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Yoko Ono L.A. Solo Show Protest Peace Humanity Feminism Interactive Elements Video Installations Moments From Her Entire Life And Practice Beatles Era Impactful Work In The Decades Since Instructions For Art Are Instructions For Life

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