Yogurt May Protect Against Certain Colon Cancers

A new study from Mass General Brigham suggests that regular yogurt consumption may be linked to a lower risk of certain types of colorectal cancer, particularly proximal colon cancer. The study found that individuals who ate two or more servings of yogurt per week had reduced rates of these aggressive cancers. The bacteria in yogurt appear to promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria, strengthening the gut barrier and potentially reducing inflammation, a key factor in colon cancer development.

Yogurt, a food enjoyed by humans for millennia, has long been praised for its health benefits. Ancient texts even highlighted its positive impact on well-being. Now, a recent study sheds light on another potential advantage of including yogurt in your diet: it may play a role in reducing the risk of certain types of colon cancer . The research, conducted by Mass General Brigham, analyzed data from over 150,000 individuals tracked for at least three decades.

The findings revealed that people who regularly consumed two or more servings of yogurt per week exhibited lower rates of specific colorectal cancer subtypes.The study particularly focused on proximal colon cancer, a more aggressive form that develops on the right side of the colon and often presents with poorer survival outcomes compared to distal colon cancer, located on the left side. Dr. Ugai, a co-senior author of the study and an investigator at Brigham and Women's Hospital, explained that the bacteria present in yogurt appear to contribute to a balanced gut microbiome. This balanced environment fosters a robust and healthy gut barrier, which is crucial because a compromised gut barrier can lead to inflammation and elevate the risk of colon cancer.The study's findings align with previous research that has established a link between yogurt consumption and a reduced risk of colon cancer. Yogurt's benefits stem from its fermentation process, where microbes break down sugars in food, creating complex flavors and preventing spoilage. This fermentation also produces beneficial bacteria that can populate the gut, contributing to a healthy microbiome. Studies have shown that diets rich in yogurt and other fermented foods like kefir, fermented cottage cheese, kimchi, and kombucha tea can lead to reduced inflammation and improved microbial diversity in the gut. However, it's important to note that not all yogurts are created equal. While yogurt itself offers health benefits, many commercially available yogurts contain added sugars, which can negate these advantages. Therefore, it's essential to choose plain yogurts and add your own fruits or other natural sweeteners to avoid excessive sugar intake.





