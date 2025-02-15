Yogurt Consumption Linked to Lower Risk of Proximal Colon Cancer

A new study suggests a possible link between eating yogurt and a reduced risk of proximal colon cancer. The research, published in a medical journal, indicates that individuals who consumed two or more servings of yogurt per week had lower rates of this specific type of colon cancer. The findings may offer valuable insights into the role of diet and gut health in colorectal cancer prevention, particularly among young adults.

A new study published in the journal suggests that consuming two or more servings of yogurt per week may be linked to a lower incidence of proximal colon cancer . Proximal colon cancer , which affects the right side of the colon, is known to have poorer survival rates compared to cancers located in the distal colon on the left side, according to the researchers. This finding emerges amidst a concerning rise in colorectal cancer rates among young individuals.

Yogurt appears to exert a protective effect against cancer by modifying the gut microbiome.The study builds upon previous research that has established a connection between regular yogurt consumption and improved overall gastrointestinal health, as well as a reduced risk of conditions like osteoporosis and diabetes. Andrew T. Chan, MD, MPH, chief of the Clinical and Translational Epidemiology Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital and a co-author of the study, stated in a press release, â€œThis paper adds to the growing body of evidence that highlights the correlation between diet, the gut microbiome, and the risk of colorectal cancer. It provides us with an additional avenue to explore the specific roles these factors play in the risk of colorectal cancer among young people.â€Researchers analyzed health data collected over three decades or more from over 100,000 female registered nurses and 51,000 male healthcare professionals. Participants were asked about their daily average intake of plain and flavored yogurts, as well as other dairy products, as part of a comprehensive health questionnaire. However, the study had certain limitations. Participants self-reported their dietary information, and the study population was not representative of the general population but rather comprised individuals working in a specific industry, healthcare. Additionally, the study did not differentiate between the effectiveness of flavored versus plain yogurt in providing health benefits. While dietary experts generally recommend plain, low-fat yogurt with no added sugar as the healthiest option, the study did not delve into this distinction. Furthermore, the study did not establish a direct link between yogurt consumption and a general decrease in overall colorectal cancer risk. The researchers emphasized the need for further investigations on this specific aspect.





